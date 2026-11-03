Black Doves stars on ‘privilege’ of representing Welsh and Irish accents in show

Nation.Cymru staff

Black Doves co-stars, Welsh actress Gabrielle Creevy and Irish actress Ella Lily Hyland have hailed the importance and “privilege” of representing their accents in the hit spy-thriller.

The pair star as assassins Eleanor (Creevy) and Williams (Hyland) in the hit Netflix drama opposite Keira Knightley who plays Helen Webb, a professional spy who works for the shadowy London-based organisation, the Black Doves.

Creevy, 30, said it felt “refreshing” and like a “massive achievement” to have her Welsh accent included in the series and integrated into the script.

Speaking to the Press Association, Creevy, from Port Talbot, said: “Growing up, I didn’t have that. I didn’t hear my accent and to have it on Netflix it feels like a massive achievement.

“I feel really proud and I feel like I’m really proud to be Welsh and I’m like why can’t it be?”

Hyland, 28, who hails from Carlow, added that despite trying to move away from characteristics that feel more personal, it felt important to keep her accent in the show.

She added: “I feel like with acting you’re always trying to be something away from yourself, especially with our accents, and to embody that is is such a privilege.

“You don’t hear these accents often on screen and I think it feels good to represent that on a big stage.”

Hyland is known for starring in the BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero opposite Anjelica Huston and Clarke Peters.

Meanwhile, Creevy is known for starring in the coming-of-age series In My Skin as well as the the BBC thriller The Guest. She also stars in the upcoming supernatural drama series The Witch Farm.

The second season of Black Doves will premiere on Netflix on November 5.