Blackweir announce charity partner for huge music events in 2026

Five Welsh charities have been selected to be official partners for five huge nights of live music coming to the heart of Cardiff.

Featuring headline performances from rock legends The Cure, vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi and GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Pitbull, Blackweir will take place over five nights from Wednesday June 24 to Saturday July 4 at Blackweir Fields.

Each night will see a local charity given the opportunity to have a team of fundraisers on site collecting monetary donations and for 2026 Blackweir will support Cardiff and South Wales-based charities who make a big impact in the communities they serve.

The charities selected for 2026 and the nights they will partner are: bigmoose The Cure – June 24,

Cancer Research Wales Teddy Swims – June 26, City Hospice Lewis Capaldi – June 30, 2wish Lewis Capaldi – July 1, Cardiff Dogs Home Pitbull – July 4

Launched last year, Blackweir is Cardiff’s new live music hotspot in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “I am delighted to reveal we are working with five incredible charities based right here in the community this summer. All these organisations work so hard to support local people when times are hard and make a real difference to people’s lives in their own very special ways.

“We have five incredible nights of live music lined up, and I really hope the audiences heading to Blackweir this summer support our charity partners as much as they can.”

Charities

bigmoose is an award-winning mental health charity that provides fast and effective therapy for people who are struggling. There is currently an average waiting time of 36 weeks for mental health support in Wales but at bigmoose they reply to everyone within 24 hours, and people are seen by a therapist within a week.

Cancer Research Wales is the only charity wholly dedicated to fundraising in Wales to invest in cancer research projects and research funding in Wales. The charity is dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients across the country and reducing the impact of cancer and improving unacceptable survival rates.

City Hospice is the only provider of home-based specialist palliative care in Cardiff. They support people with life-limiting illnesses to remain in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by the people and things they love. The charity’s dedicated nurses, doctors and therapists work alongside other healthcare professionals to deliver compassionate care, while also supporting patients’ families and loved ones.

2wish is a bereavement charity supporting anyone affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under. The charity provides emotional and practical support, including counselling, memory boxes and dedicated facilities within hospitals, ensuring no one faces their trauma and loss alone.

Cardiff Dogs Home’s The Rescue Hotel is a small charity established in 2019 by five volunteer dog walkers. The Rescue Hotel supports Cardiff Dogs Home by funding veterinary care, neutering every dog before adoption, and providing food, equipment and behavioural support to improve welfare and rehoming outcomes for up to 650 dogs a year.

Response

Louise O’Reilly, fundraising lead for bigmoose, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Blackweir through this charity collaboration. It’s brilliant to see a prominent local institution using its platform to support mental health, and this partnership will help us reach even more people with accessible support, both locally and beyond.”

Lisa Buckley, head of income generation at Cancer Research Wales, said: “As the Welsh cancer research charity, it’s fantastic for us to be included in the Blackweir series and we’re grateful for the opportunity and their support in helping unite Wales against cancer. These events are a great way for us to engage our local volunteers, raise money and promote the charity in front of a fantastic audience. We’re looking forward to another brilliant night – diolch!”

Katie Robinson, community fundraiser for City Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Blackweir this summer. Events like these not only bring people together for an unforgettable experience but also help raise vital funds to support our patients and their families across Cardiff. Every pound raised will make a real difference, helping us continue to provide compassionate care to those who need it most.”

Jim Emmott, partnerships manager for 2wish, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Blackweir. It’s a great opportunity to raise vital funds and ensure more people know about the support 2wish provides to those affected by the sudden loss of a young person.”

Toria Acreman, co-founder of The Rescue Hotel, said: “We’re absolutely delighted The Rescue Hotel is being supported during the Blackweir series. Partnerships like this make a genuine difference to the dogs in our care, helping us provide vital veterinary treatment and a second chance at life. At The Rescue Hotel, we believe that rescue dogs rock, so this feels like the perfect fit.”

For more information and final tickets visit blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk