Blackweir release statement about The Cure show in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

The organisers of the Blackweir Live concerts in Cardiff have issued an urgent statement ahead of the show by The Cure in the Welsh capital on Wednesday evening.

With temperatures set to hit a record high on the day of the concert at Blackweir Fields, promoters have issued a heat warning advisory to all those attending the show by the ’80s dark-pop legends.

A post on the Blackweir Facebook page read:

☀️ Heat Advisory & Enhanced Welfare Measures ☀️

We are closely monitoring the weather forecast and, with higher temperatures expected, we have put a number of additional welfare measures in place to help everyone stay safe, comfortable and enjoy the event.

Additional measures include:

💧 Increased water allowance – You may now bring 2 x 500ml sealed bottles of water per person into the festival (previously 1 bottle).

🌳 Additional shaded areas will be available across the site.

🚰 Free water refill stations will be available throughout the festival.

💧 Plastic refillable water bottles are permitted and can be used at our water stations.

🌀 Mini fans are permitted for entry.

🤝 Enhanced welfare team presence on site to provide support and assistance throughout the event.

Please remember to:

☀️ Apply and regularly reapply sun cream.

🧢 Wear a hat and cover your shoulders where possible.

💧 Stay hydrated throughout the day.

👕 Wear light, loose-fitting clothing suitable for hot weather.

The safety and wellbeing of all attendees remains our priority. Please look after yourselves and each other, and don’t hesitate to speak to our welfare team if you need any assistance.

We look forward to welcoming you to the show!

Transport for Wales and Network Rail today also shared a joint statement regarding a Met Office red extreme heat warning, offering advice to travellers ahead of significant disruption to services and an expected surge in travellers to coastal destinations and Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning from 09:00 on Wednesday 24 June to 21:00 on Thursday 25 June across parts of south Wales, the Midlands, and Southern England.

Temperatures could reach up to 38°C, which is likely to cause significant disruption to train services. Extreme heat can affect tracks, overhead power lines and trains, meaning services may be delayed or cancelled at short notice, or may take longer than usual due to speed restrictions.

Passengers are advised to take extra care when travelling. Please check your journey before setting off using our live map, app or website. Allow extra time as journeys may take longer than usual and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you feel unwell, seek help from onboard or station staff.

Services to coastal destinations are expected to be very busy, and The Cure event at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on Wednesday 24 June mean queuing systems will be in place at key stations.

If you no longer wish to travel on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25 June, your ticket can be used on Friday 26 June.

If you choose not to travel, these tickets are eligible for a full refund from the point of purchase, as long as the claim is made before 23:59 on the day before the ticket’s date.

You may also travel earlier than your scheduled travel time on these dates.

They have also asked passengers to “please be patient and follow staff guidance whilst travelling” with them.

For the latest information, visit http://tfw.wales/plan-a-journey or http://livemap.tfw.wales