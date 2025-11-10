Blue Plaques to be unveiled honouring Richard & Phillip Burton

On what will be Richard Burton’s 100th birthday (10 November 2025), two Blue Plaques will be unveiled to honour the legendary actor and his mentor and adoptive father, Philip Burton.

The commemorations will mark a significant moment in celebrating the enduring cultural impact of two remarkable Welsh figures. The plaques will be unveiled at Richard Burton’s birthplace and at the former home of Philip Burton, the teacher who recognised and nurtured his talent.

The ceremony will be attended by family members, admirers, and the local community, with events forming part of the wider Richard Burton Centenary celebrations taking place throughout November.

Philip Burton is being honoured due to his profound influence, not only on Richard’s career but also on generations of performers through his work as a producer, theatre director, and co-founder of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City.

From his early days in Pontrhydyfen, Port Talbot, Richard Burton’s journey from the Welsh Valleys to international stardom will also be celebrated, as his acclaimed performances in Cleopatra, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? established him as one of the greatest actors of his generation.

The Blue Plaques aim to highlight the importance of mentorship, opportunity, and cultural pride in shaping artistic excellence.

They will also form a central part of Neath Port Talbot Council’s heritage strategy, supported by the local community to celebrate regional creativity and identity.

The unveilings will coincide with a programme of centenary events including poetry and play readings, a lecture at the Richard Burton Archives, guided tours of the Richard Burton Trails, and the Richard Burton Centenary Gala featuring performances from Michael Sheen, Jeff Wayne, and the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre. The celebrations will conclude with Matthew Rhys performing Playing Burton at Bethel Chapel Café.