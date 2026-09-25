Boarded-up pub could finally reopen as viral content creator reveals plans

Amelia Jones

A pub which has stood derelict for more than six years could finally be brought back into use as a new restaurant.

The Rhyddings in Swansea is set to become the latest home of Mai Thai, with recruitment already underway ahead of the planned opening.

Dean Phillips, the Swansea content creator behind Mai Thai in Gorseinon, announced the plans on social media and invited people interested in working at the new venue to get in touch.

He said: “Exciting times coming ahead for Mai Thai, when we open at the Rhyddings.”

He added that anyone interested in joining the team should make contact, before signing off: “WATCH THIS SPACE!!”

Phillips built up a large social media following after documenting his trips to Thailand and now has more than 110,000 followers on Instagram.

He opened the Mai Thai restaurant and coffee shop in Gorseinon with his close friend Paul Carroll in June 2026.

The venue was inspired by Phillips’ travels in Thailand, where he developed an interest in the country’s food and culture.

Carroll will also be involved in the new venture at The Rhyddings.

In a further update, Phillips said: “Take risks, take chances!

“If you fail, you fail, but I’d rather shoot for the stars and fail than sit back, play it safe and not try at all. Me and my close mate Paul Carroll are in it together.”

The Rhyddings in Brynmill has been empty since early 2020, with the prominent pub becoming a familiar boarded-up sight for people living in and around the area.

Refurbishment

There had previously been hopes that it would reopen after former owners Heineken announced plans for a £500,000 refurbishment in 2023.

The proposed investment was expected to give the long-closed venue a new lease of life, but it did not ultimately result in the pub reopening.

The latest announcement now raises the prospect of the building welcoming customers again more than six years after it closed.

No opening date for Mai Thai at The Rhyddings has yet been announced and further details about the plans are still to be confirmed.

It is also not yet clear how much work will be required on the building before the new venue can open.

You can find more updated on Phillips’ social media page.

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