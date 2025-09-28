Bold new single from up-and-coming Welsh language artist

Stephen Price

After the success of Harry Luke’s first Welsh language single, the up-and-coming singer songwriter and star of Y Llais has followed his run of pop perfection singles with Welsh disco track ‘Cysgu’n Dda?’

Embarking on a brand new direction with punk vibes and influences of his favourite artists, the new track is also inspired by the new age punk rock sounds of Panic! At The Disco, helping to forge a single that’s filled with angst and drama that rivals any upbeat Welsh track on the scene today.

The sassy track looks back on a life of lies and deception that has inevitably caught up with the main character.

As one of Welsh music’s rising artists, Harry’s vibrant new single follows the buzz around his most recent release ‘Dechrau

Byw’, and Harry continues to carve a unique path, celebrating classic and modern rock energy in equal measure.

‘Cysgu’n Dda’ pulses with shimmering synths and a euphoric chorus that fuses modern punk and emotive storytelling, showcasing Harry’s signature sound and positioning him as one of Wales’ most exciting emerging voices.

Y Llais

Harry wowed audiences and judges alike during the successful first season, going on to be chosen and mentored by one of his musical heroes, Yws Gwynedd.

Harry told Nation.Cymru: “Going into Y Llais as a pop/rock singer/songwriter my eyes were set on Yws as a coach from the off.

“He’s always been someone I have admired in both his creative work and also his navigation and success in the industry.

“The song itself even mentions his track ‘Sebona Fi’ so getting to perform to him was amazing let alone making him turn his chair!

“Since then he has been a great help to me in getting a foot in the door to be able to start releasing music in Welsh, something I have always wanted to do!”

Although a new face to some, Harry is far from new to performing. He shared: “I have been a songwriter ever since I can remember.

“My father is a music teacher so that was always going to influence my life in a strong and positive way. I released my first collection of songs when I was 18 in an EP called Happily Sad.

“I then moved to Liverpool to hone my craft and play as many gigs as possible before moving to Guildford to be close the studio where I record called SAFO Music.

“After spending a few years releasing music in English, Y Llais offered me a platform to now finally achieve my dream of releasing music in Welsh.”

Reconnecting

Singing in Welsh is something Harry has longed to do and even more so now since living outside of Wales for the past 5 years – and he has plans to only ever release music in Welsh in the future.

He said: “I’m desperate to reconnect with my heritage and I’m a very proud Welsh speaker, so to be able to combine my pride and my passion, and hopefully create music that connects with my country and people is a very exciting prospect for me.”

As for the future, he’s currently busy writing and recording non-stop to build up his Welsh-language catalogue ready to be able to take his new songs on the road in the very near future.

And the currently unsigned artist added: “I am going to be releasing a series of new singles between now and the end of the year, each different from the last so keep an ear out because there will be a lot more content on the way.

“Being on Y Llais is an opportunity I will never take for granted, and I hope to take the audience with me on the next stage of my journey.”

Harry has recently returned from San Felice Circeo in Italy where he has been recording some new music at the Creek Hide studio, sharing that he’s managed to create “some really exciting stuff” that will be out before the end of the year.

Harry told Nation.Cymru: “This track is a fiery modern rock song that’s full of drama and consequence. The track is inspired in part by my own love of ‘Panic! at The Disco’ with the moody lyrics and slight punk/emo rock vibes. It follows the story of someone who is looking back on a life of lies and deceit with the same question being asked throughout, “was it all worth it?”.

“This feeling is encapsulated in the title of the song ‘Cysgu’n Dda?’, which translates to ‘Sleep Well?’. It means that the song is repeatedly asking the character “how can you sleep at night” knowing the kind of life they have led.

“The track was recorded and produced by Dom Di Tommaso at the Creek Hide studios in San Felice Circeo, Italy. The experience of going away to this breathtaking place was a truly incredible experience and brought a whole new side out of my songwriting and production.

“Using many traditional recording techniques and vintage instruments meant we could give this modern rock song a really classic rock vibe in the final mix.

As for the future, he shared: “Following the great responses from my first two singles and the growing of my Welsh language fan base I am now in the process of moving back to Wales to base myself in Cardiff in order to build on the amazing growth I have already made.

“This means, more music, more gigs and hopefully even more fans in time! This move marks my long term commitment to writing and releasing more Welsh language music and performing more gigs back in my home country!”

Listen to more from Harry Luke on Spotify.

Follow Harry’s post-Llais journey via his official Instagram.