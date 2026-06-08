Bonnie Tyler’s official website issues statement surrounding health of Welsh star

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh singing star Bonnie Tyler today celebrates her 75th birthday – although it’s a worrying time for her family, friends and fans after the news last month that she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

A statement issued by a spokesperson for the singer on May 12, detailed how the performer “remains seriously ill” but is stable following emergency intestinal surgery.

Tyler who is famous for such iconic hits as Total Eclipse Of The Heart, was put into an induced coma by her doctors to help her recovery after being rushed to a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, last month for the procedure.

The spokesperson said: “As of this morning, Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.”

They added that the family has been distressed by many “lurid and untrue rumours” circulating, adding that they ask for “privacy and decency at this difficult time”.

In the last few days the singer’s official website has issued an additional statement concerning ‘untrue stories’ circulating online.

Titled ‘A Note from Bonnie’s Digital Team‘ it cautioned fans not to believe random pages on social media ‘which are sharing (often AI-generated) photos and false stories about what’s been happening’.

The note read: Hello everyone. We recently shared a community reminder within our Facebook group. To make sure this message is universally accessible to all fans, we are republishing the full note here on Bonnie’s official website:

No further updates have been issued yet about Bonnie’s continued recovery, but we must assume that no news is stable news, and that she is in the right place.

I thought it’d be good to write a little reminder not to trust random pages on social media which are sharing (often AI-generated) photos and false stories about what’s been happening. Bonnie remains in Portugal which is the best place for her at the moment as her care continues.

Hope everyone is doing ok – it’s a difficult time. I’m taking comfort in the fact that so many people have written in wishing her well and saying they’d been in similar situations. It seems like it’s the kind of thing that can take a good long while, so patience will be key.

The last official statement ended with: “When there is any further news of Bonnie’s condition then we will issue another statement but ask that the media cease to speculate or publish wild rumours, which simply serve to upset her family, friends, and many fans, and ask again for privacy and decency at this difficult time.“

So we can assume in the meantime that things are carrying on at a slow pace, and we should continue to give her family the space and patience they need, and trust that the doctors are taking care of things 🙏❤️

Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, shot to fame in the 1980s after releasing her number one UK single Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

The Grammy-nominated star went on to release a number of hit songs over the years, including Holding Out For A Hero, It’s A Heartache and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).

Tyler is due to tour Europe later this year to mark 50 years since the release of her 1976 breakthrough hit Lost In France, which entered the charts across Europe, with performances scheduled later this month in Malta and Germany.

Her upcoming tour also includes shows across the UK including the Utilita Arena in Cardiff in December, as well as in Austria, Hungary, Turkey and Romania.

Tyler was made an MBE in 2023 for services to music.