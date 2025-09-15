Book Cover of the Year 2025 shortlist announced

The Books Council of Wales has announced the shortlisted titles in the Children’s Book Cover of the Year Awards 2025.

The awards, which were established last year, celebrate the contribution of illustrators and designers in bringing stories to life, and creating eye-catching books that appeal to young readers.

The awards have two categories; Welsh-language Book Cover and English-language Book Cover. The shortlisted books have been selected by members of the Books Council of Wales’ Young People’s Panel.

Nominees

The selected titles for English-language Book Cover are:

Colours of Home (Graffeg). Cover illustration: Miriam Latimer. Author: Miriam Latimer.

The Street Food Festival (Atebol). Cover illustration: Valériane Leblond. Cover design: Tanwen Haf, Whitefire Designs. Author: Gail Sequeira.

Fishfolk (Firefly Press). Cover illustration: Hannah Doyle. Author: Steven Quincey-Jones.

The selected titles for Welsh-language Book Cover are:

Gwen ac Arianrhod (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch). Cover Illustration: Lleucu Gwenllian. Cover design: Eleri Owen. Author: Lleucu Gwenllian.

Nos Da Blob (Y Lolfa). Cover Illustration: Huw Aaron. Cover design: Opal Roengchai. Author: Huw Aaron.

Ysgol Arswyd (Y Lolfa). Cover Illustration: Sian Angharad. Author: Catrin Angharad Jones.

Talent

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales said: “Many congratulations to the talented designers and illustrators shortlisted for this year’s awards.

“Book covers play such an important role in helping us to choose what to read next and can often persuade us to pick up a book that we would never usually have thought of reading or help us to discover a brand-new author.

“I’m looking forward to finding out the winners when they are announced later this month.”

The designer/illustrator of the winning cover in each category will win or share a cash prize of £500. The winners will be announced on 26 September.