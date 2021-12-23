Book on Welsh history to be sent to all schools as part of new national curriculum
A book on Welsh history will be sent to all schools in Wales to aid in the teaching of the new national curriculum.
History Grounded by Dr Elin Jones, a former teacher, will be provided to schools in both Welsh and English to give all pupils an insight into Wales’s history.
The book provides a visual history of Wales over 5,000 years, covering Wales’s history from early settlement and society up to the present day, taking in important points throughout our past and across communities, with maps and illustrations.
The Welsh Government said that the book will be provided to schools in early 2022, as part of a range of actions to support the teaching of Wales’s history in the new Curriculum, to be taught from the start of the 2022/23 academic year.
Improving the teaching of Welsh history is one of the commitments outlined in the Co-operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government, with plans to develop new teaching resources to explain Wales’ diversity and complexity.
Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, said: “We want to ensure all pupils leave school with an understanding of our nation’s history – not just the major events, but through the lives and experiences of people and communities from all over Wales.
“History Grounded really helps bring Wales’s rich history to life and will be a fantastic teaching resource for our new curriculum.”
‘Integral’
The author Dr Elin Jones said that the new curriculum gives proper importance to pupils’ cynefin, their local area and Welsh history in all its diversity, and that the book explored those topics.
“The aim of the book is for young people to understand how history has shaped the landscape of Wales and how the clues to the history of their cynefin can be found around them in things like buildings and local place names,” she said.
“I hope both children and teachers alike enjoy the book and that it helps bring the complex history of Wales to life, inside and outside the classroom.”
Sian Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru’s lead designated member for the Co-operation Agreement, said: “As the national story of Wales becomes a compulsory part of the curriculum, the provision of Dr Elin Jones’ seminal work for every school in Wales is a positive development.
“The teaching of Welsh history is an integral part of ensuring that young people in Wales understand their nation’s past, present and future. This additional resource will help ensure the Welsh curriculum is comprehensive and that teachers are adequately supported in its delivery.”
And about time too!
It needs to be available for purchase for people like me who had no education about the history of Wales.
It is. Here’s a link to the book on Waterstones:
https://www.waterstones.com/book/history-grounded/elin-jones//9781845278328
Or check out your local bookshop maybe?
Happy reading 🙂
This should be available to everyone. They did not teach much if anything about Welsh history when I was in school.
A first step in the right direction. Welsh / British history was taught in Wales until relatively recent times. If one could find a school history text book from 100 years ago, you would find a very different account of our nation than the one you see today. Unfortunately,the history of the Cymru was deemed unworthy and was air brushed / deleted to make way for a Germanic version which was required in order foreign royalty could legitimise their claim to the throne. Welsh history was then designated to the realm of myth and legend and this narrative persists to… Read more »
I couldn’t agree more with you about cadwr they found the very first iron works in merthy Tydfil when they started to build the new BQ in merthy Tydfil CADW exposed the whole site over many months then they had one open day which was very low key and they then allowed BQ to distroy the whole site I went up to the site two days later and they were putting the whole site through the crausher
lol
I hope that in the book they have the true history of the very first train to run on rails was Richard trevethik train that whent from merthy Tydfil to abercynon some 20yrs before Stevenson train and that makes the tunnel in merthy Tydfil the oldest tunnel and also the bridges the oldest in the world that a train whent through and over and they are still there to be seen
Yes. Trethethic built the first operational loco to run on rails, but it was only pulling tonnes of coal . Stevenson’s was pulling a handful of posh people, so much more important. NOT.
Spot on and it took 20yrs later to make his train also they say many people had a ride on trevethiks train so they were the first passengers ever to have a ride on a train the only difference they didn’t pay
I hope it’s a book that the English would rather burn than let our children read.
I trust it will upset the Dic Sion Dafydds too.
Nothing wrong with teaching your children the language of the overlords, but not at the expense of their birthright.
Much overdue.
“History Grounded” by Dr Elin Jones is available to purchase in hard back on amazon for £16.50, so get your copy now.
and at Hive at £15.85 – who don’t avoid paying tax and also contribute to local bookshops https://www.hive.co.uk/Product/Elin-Jones/History-Grounded/26575017
Also available in good Welsh bookshops.
Finally! I did ‘O’level history in the 70’s….all about England. I even had to teach myself our anthem.
Sorry but that illustration at the top depicts a wildly disproportionate proportion of POC, and why? Before you call me racist – I’m black and Welsh. I am pleased to be represented in media as being part of the Welsh nation. But the effect for me of these increasingly common pandering approaches to inclusion is embarrassment. It feels unnatural and forced.
Diolch
Good! We should follow what the Irish did, a complete embracing of our culture, before the colonialists destroy it for good.