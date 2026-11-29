Onwy Gower

A fascinating collection spanning from the start of the 19th century up until now, this book encompasses life within Wales across two and a quarter centuries. It tells us about industrialists and immigration, takes us through the World Wars and recent struggles for equality. Not only this, but it manages to appeal to a broader audience than just history buffs (which many struggle to do) through depicting life in Wales with a focus on children through the ages. It is written by Swansea University history professor Martin Johnes – for whom it is his first kids’ book and former primary teacher, now lecturer at London’s University College. Darren Chetty.

Delightfully drawn

This dazzling display of our nation’s history is designed to appeal to children ages 8 and older – the language can be slightly difficult for younger ages – but the illustrations that animate the pages with colour and life help connect with the avid readers. These delightful drawings by south Wales based Mancunian Matt Abbott links brightly to the text, allowing it to focus primarily on events and the way things changed, rather than describing how things looked.

Information and links

Although a short book (only 76 pages) it’s tightly-packed with a constant flow of interesting information and links between the ages. As mentioned, the authors have selected aspects from over 250 years, with a focus on Wales’ impact on others, and others’ impact on our country. From David Lloyd George to Margaret Thatcher, we see the political connections with Westminster; from coal miners to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as outlined by the United Nations ,we see how children’s lives and rights have changed over the decades, with a handy timeline to be found at the end of the book.

Compelling curiosity

‘Ein Cymru: Hanes Ein Pobl’ follows a strict chronological order to avoid possible confusion. However challenging some may find it, it will still manage to leave you closing the book satisfied with new tales and fun facts to share. Overall, it is a wonderful collection which would be a perfect Christmas present for any curious child, or new Welsh speaker as it is compelling and visually appealing. Even as an A-level history student myself, I expanded my knowledge about my homeland, which most keen learners as well.

‘Ein Cymru: Hanes Ein Pobl’ by Martin Johnes and Darren Chetty, with illustrations by Matt Abbott, is published by Rily Publications Ltd. and is available to buy at all good bookshops.