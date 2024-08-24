Book review: Griffith Evans, A Veterinarian, Pioneer, Parasitologist and Adventurer

Siôn Rowlands

Many of us will have had a list of people we admired when growing up, and whilst we might add names to our lists, as our views and outlooks mature, we will all recall those very first names.

For me, and probably for many of a similar era, those names were Daley Thompson, Steve Cram and Ian Rush. It would have been a herculean undertaking to convince a sports mad teenager that there was much to admire in those people who excelled in the fields of science, engineering or even politics.

And yet there were many, some hiding in plain sight, making enormous contributions that will, upon reflection, some, decades later, be correctly remembered for their telling efforts. Griffith Evans, as captured so well in this biography, is one such person to remember.

When asked to review the book I was a little embarrassed, as a qualified Welsh veterinarian myself, to not have heard of the name (Griffith Evans), to have read of his life, his body of work and the telling contributions he made in the name of science.

Of course, I had always acknowledged that with many eponymous diseases, pathogens and even veterinary techniques, there were people behind them, and with their names captured accordingly. Take Parkinson, Huntington and Alzheimer as well-known examples. With Griffith Evans, his eponymous addition was Trypanosoma Evansi, a blood parasite that can cause a crippling disease of many animals.

Meticulous research

The book’s content is clearly the result of meticulous research and planning, laid out in a very engaging arc that follows the life of this quite incredible man. A noble, determined and passionate Welshman and scientist, who sought adventure and appeared to always be willing to take the path least trodden in the name of his work, his duty and his private life, challenging scientific understanding and religious conformation always in a constructive and respectful way.

The book is an interesting magnifying glass of life in Wales during the earlier part of the 19th century and follows Griffith Evan’s journey through education and onwards. There are frequent references to his family, and it is clear that the stability derived from his early relationships, in particular with his father, were impactful. ‘Fy Nhad, gwelwch sut mae dim llai o oleu yn fy nghanwyll i ar ol roi goleu I’ch canwyll chwi’, translated as ‘Father, look how my candle does not dim when it has given light to your candle’. This was noted by Evans when lighting his candle using his father’s, which later struck him as a reflection that he may convey good to others with no loss to himself.

Respect

The book captures Evan’s breadth of understanding, respect and keenness for science as a whole and not just animal science. Evans goes onto become a qualified medical practitioner, whilst stationed in Montreal with the British army, after first qualifying as a veterinary surgeon, clearly demonstrating his passion and interest in anatomy, physiology and the impact of disease.

Evans, again as evidence of how he considered carefully the input of people he respected, was struck by the simplicity of a message promoted by a professor of pathology that he came across. A message which chimed with his view ‘that bodily systems were designed to function with ‘ease’ and that symptoms of any dis-ease should be treated promptly to prevent complications.’

During his time with the army in America we hear of Evans’ introductions to Abraham Lincoln, his time spent with General Ulysses S. Grant and other names that read like a list of ‘who’s who’ that influenced and shaped American history. These encounters, and his (Evans) descriptions of the people he meets, speak volumes of his character and the inevitable impression he repeatedly made.

Frontline vets

The author provides fascinating details of Evans’ life in the military and the role of frontline veterinary surgeons at the time in principally safeguarding the welfare of horses. The conditions for both military personnel and animals are difficult to fully comprehend, particularly during periods in India, but the author, using Evan’s accounts, illustrates the determination and fortitude, of Evans, in the most challenging of climates, ensuring his time and efforts are of value.

It was during Evans’ time in India that he made his famed parasite discovery with his subsequent postulations on the link between these blood borne parasites and a crippling disease (surra) affecting so many military animals.

Against the backdrop of stifling heat and limited access to equipment and support, Evans made his seminal discovery, later capturing his findings in a report that would become one of his most important pieces of work.

His findings and his report, somewhat peculiarly, seemed to be met with a certain caution, even derision by some of his veterinary colleagues. The author narrates a wonderful timeline, capturing Evan’s early challenges in gaining worthy recognition, from his peers, for his proposals and findings. Many of Evan’s accolades came much later in life, too late I’d suggest if, like me, you become invested in Evan’s contributions and an admirer of his sacrifices to science.

Whether it was the ambition of Gavin Gatehouse or not, but this book is a wonderful reverent tribute to a man who, somewhat burdened by his ‘hiraeth’ for Wales and his family, lived large parts of his life in discomfort, pursing his passion for knowledge and indulging his fascination with science, a Welshman to truly admire.

Griffith Evans, A Veterinarian, Pioneer, Parasitologist and Adventurer by Gavin Gatehouse is published by the University of Wales Press. It is available from all good bookshops.

