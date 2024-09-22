Book Review: Gwynfyd by Ian Parri

Ant Evans

Following on from a very successful National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd in August, could any of us imagine a world where the Gorsedd controlled every aspect of our lives? Ian Parri introduces the reader to such a world courtesy of his debut novel, Gwynfyd (meaning happiness, delight, pleasure, and suchlike).

Don’t let the title fool you, though. From the beginning, the author illustrates that all is not well on Yr Ynys (The Island). The reader is initially introduced to the less than idyllic home of Maldwyn Tanat, our protagonist, which he shares with a sad looking spider. It consists of a room with mould on the ceiling, bare floors, and more often than not, smells of sweaty old shirts and the remains of ready meals.

We also learn what he does for a living, as another hologram from the Stream, of a druid singing the Republic’s praises, appears in the centre of the room. Maldwyn wonders why he’s badgered by these holograms so often, as his job is to contribute towards them (though he makes them more often than not). Could it be that the sinister sounding Truth Spreading Network, which runs the Stream, do this as they suspect Maldwyn of being disloyal in some way? Aside from still having avoided taking Gwynfyd, a drug pushed by the Gorsedd to keep the population under control, that is, as a voice message on his answering machine reminds him. Though the reader is informed that, for the time being at least, that’s not legally enforced.

Rebel

In many ways of course, unbeknownst to the powers that be, Maldwyn is something of a rebel, drinking Fav Du (Black Bean), his favourite coffee, which has to be smuggled in from the Mainland following the Cynghanedd War, out of his mug with the Mainland’s black and white flag on it. The use of the Breton language for the name of the coffee and the Mainland having a black and white flag suggesting that Brittany is the location in question, though it’s never explicitly stated. In addition, he goes to Yr Ogof, a rather dingey sounding pub at cellar level near where he lives, which is a local haunt for “non-conformists” such as himself. Another haunt of Maldwyn’s is the Coelbren, a casino located in, wait for it, a former chapel! It is in these two locations where our protagonist meets women who prove to be important catalysts for the plot’s progression.

Propaganda

In stark contrast to Maldwyn, others, such as Goronwy Taliesin and his wife Ceridwen, are eager enough to swallow the propaganda of the Gorsedd’s Daily Compositions. They are demonstrably better off than Maldwyn (due in no small part presumably to their loyalty to the powers that be). The couple own a corgi by the name of Gelert, as it is illegal to own non native dog breeds on the Island. Indeed, the “genetic purification” of the island’s canine population sounds rather sinister to this reviewer, what with my having grown up with Labradors.

Funny that Gelert’s name is on the Gorsedd’s list of pre-approved dog names, when you consider that the famous Gelert after whom the corgi was named was an Irish Wolfhound! Goronwy’s mortality is bothering him. He’s keen to climb the ranks of the Gorsedd in order to be granted extra time. For once the Republic’s citizens reach seventy, unless they’re granted an extension on their lifespan, they’re sacrificed.

Only the higher ups in the Gorsedd are eligible for extra time on their mortal coils however. Unlike Ceridwen, his wife, who’s now in her green robes, Goronwy’s been stuck in yellow for so long that he fears the Gorsedd have forgotten about him. Or else have given up on him entirely. That’s not to say he hasn’t had his moments. The reader reads how he ‘heroically’ had the word “llefaru” (recite) banned, leading to a book burning ceremony including all of the island’s dictionaries. The reader later learns about an indiscretion of Goronwy and Ceridwen’s when they accidentally trespass on the outskirts of a restricted area, never to be repeated.

Cruel world

We also learn that even messing up in Cerdd Dant rehearsals, as Ceridwen does one night, can carry harsh penalties (isn’t that the point of rehearsals, to learn from any mistakes? Not so in the cruel world Parri has created, it would seem). Clearly then, even the reasonably well to do loyal servants of the Gorsedd have to navigate a tightrope to avoid being sent to camps in the mountains, or worse.

From the first page on, the reader is immersed in the world created by Parri, learning an incredibly detailed amount about the society that Maldwyn Tanat and the other characters inhabit, its history, and the level of control exerted by the Gorsedd over the Island’s citizens. Consequently, Gwynfyd is something of a slow burner, Parri giving the reader ample time to get to know the world he has skilfully crafted. From the harsh punishments dished out to anyone caught breaking any laws, to the half empty shelves of the state run Delyn Aur supermarkets to Crynoeg, a simplified version of the language created initially to ensure linguistic uniformity, though it ended up being used as a method to keep undesirables out of high office, ensuring success only for the most fluent of Welsh speakers.

Maldwyn Tanat is portrayed as being something of an unlikely hero, filled with fear and cowardice. It’s only the idea of a night of passion with a colleague, Samantha, which pushes him to gather video evidence of the cruelty of the Gorsedd, with the intention of broadcasting it to every home in the republic.

Having learned so much about life on the Island, the reader is very much in Maldwyn’s corner, his fears being only too understandable when the time to act presents itself, knowing as we do, what’s at stake if he should fail.

This reviewer found Gwynfyd almost impossible to put down, due in no small part to the excellent world building abilities of the author, immersing the reader in The Island’s sinister surroundings. In that sense, it has at least that in common with the fictional drug with which it shares its name.

Following on from this novel’s unexpected twist at the end, which I personally hadn’t seen coming, this reviewer has found himself very much looking forward to Ian Parri’s next novel. As first novel’s go, (as well as being the publisher’s first original novel) this was truly brilliant!

Gwynfyd by Ian Parri is published by Llyfrau Melin Bapur and is available from Cant a Mil, Literary Cat Books, Siop y Siswrn, Palas Print as well as from their website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

