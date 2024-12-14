Book review: Salem a Fi by Endaf Emlyn

Ant Evans

Since being released in 1974, ‘Salem’ by Endaf Emlyn has gone on to be recognised as one of the best Welsh language records ever released.

Indeed, Emlyn informs the reader he’s been asked more about Salem than anything else he’s ever done in his evidently productive and eventful life.

High praise indeed for a record which turns fifty this year. This book is something of a joint celebration however, as 2024 also marks the author’s eightieth birthday.

The inspiration for the record whose name shares the cover with the author comes from the famous painting by Sydney Curnow Vosper of Siân Owen, Ty’n Y Fawnog, in Capel Salem, a Baptist chapel located in Pentre Gwynfryn, near Llanbedr in Gwynedd.

The image became well known when prints were made available from Sunlight Soap. In addition, Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards purchased thousands of prints to sell to members and supporters of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, thus ensuring its place as a national icon.

This is an autobiography which not only tells us about the life of Endaf Emlyn, his life as a musician and within the media, but also how Siân Ty’n Y Fawnog seems to pop up throughout his life from a young age.

Salem a Fi takes us back to Emlyn’s first encounter with Salem as a child at his aunt Nel’s home in Llanfairfechan, where he recalls it being the last thing he’d see before going to sleep at night. In addition, he recalls how there were two other pictures alongside Salem, one named “Yr Iesu yn yr Eira” (Jesus in the Snow) and another named “Bubbles”.

The author opines that a record named “Bubbles” mightn’t have done quite as well as Salem. Though it would be a few years yet before the record for which Endaf Emlyn is best known became a reality.

Trombone

Music and singing were a fact of life for the author from a young age. He could apparently sing before he could talk. Music clearly ran in the family. His older sister Shân received singing lessons and his father could play the trombone prior to serving in the Second World War, where all of his teeth were removed (despite there being nothing wrong with them) and he was given army issued false teeth, spelling the end of his trombone playing days.

Growing up, Endaf Emlyn was given both violin and, with somewhat less success, piano lessons. Though he tells the reader that still plays the piano from time to time. These lessons opened the door to joining the North Wales Youth Orchestra followed by the National Youth Orchestra of Wales.

It wasn’t until later however, as a sixth former in Menai Bridge, that he was introduced to the guitar and, without even knowing how to play it, was asked to be the lead guitarist for a local band. Following the band’s eventual breakup, the guitar remained with its new owner.

It was in 1970, whilst working for HTV, that Emlyn began to wonder if he could be a professional musician. This eventually led to a trip to London where, at Abbey Road, he would record his first single, the English language ‘Paper Chains’.

The B side however, was given over to ‘Madryn’, a Welsh language track which brought him more pleasure. Indeed, although a qualified English teacher, he tells the reader that he cannot write songs in English and remain true to himself, especially when one considers Welsh language political campaigning at the time Paper Chains was released.

Back in Wales, decision made, he hit the ground running. Music released pre Salem include Traeth Anobaith, in collaboration with Meic Stevens, in addition to the album ‘Hiraeth’.

When discussing the tracks and albums he’s had released, the author takes the reader through the process, including location, audio etc. ‘Salem’ is no exception in this regard, as he talks us through Vosper painting both ‘Salem’ and ‘Diwrnod Marchnad’ (Market Day), where Siân Owen was the subject for both paintings.

He also talks about other people who appear in ‘Salem’ including two cousins, the blind Evan Rowlands, and six year old Evan Edward Lloyd, who was apparently given a box of Quaker Oats during the course of the painting in order to prevent him from constantly turning the pages of a hymn book.

Iconic

Old newspapers were his main source of information during his research, which posed something of a challenge. As iconic as the painting is today, not much had been written about it at the time Emlyn was putting the album together. When it came to recording the album, that took place at ‘Stiwdio Madryn’ a.k.a his back kitchen! The album of course, went on to be well received, a reflection of the high regard in which it’s held today.

Life generally has its ups and downs of course, and the author speaks candidly about depression, the loss of both parents (in his mother’s case, whilst he was still at school) and, as he grew older, his sisters.

He even recalls stopping at Port Sunlight with his father after visiting his mother in hospital in Liverpool in the early sixties, which, naturally, led to Salem.

To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the album’s release, he was asked if he’d go on a pilgrimage to Capel Salem for an S4C documentary. So, how does ‘Salem a Fi’ stand up as a fiftieth anniversary celebration as well as an open and honest look back over eighty years? As far as this reviewer is concerned, it isn’t to be missed!

Salem a Fi by Endaf Emlyn is published by Y Lolfa. It is available from all good bookshops

