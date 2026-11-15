Book review: The Wildfire Hurrier by Owen Lewis

Emily Shields

Tensions rise to new extremes in the exciting second instalment to the Wilcroft Chronicles by Owen B Lewis.

After the characters managed to fulfil a world-saving prophecy in the previous novel, The Waterfall Warrior, we’re back in the world of Therrhain in the sequel, The Wildfire Hurrier, where we’re finding new worlds to explore and facing the aftermath of previous events.

Thrown straight back into this turbulent world, Therrhain is full of racial prejudice and inequality.

Fay, a kind Warrior, and my personal favourite character, is hiding a terrifying secret and remembering the pain of war inflicted on her race by the Hurriers. Both Warriors and Animals in this world are misjudged and treated as inferior.

Meanwhile, Fay’s partner, Rowan is a Hurrier who has entered the world of dimensionology – the exploration of other dimensions.

Despite their history, they have embarked on this forbidden romance, with Rowan seeking to use his privilege to bring equality and build better relations between worlds.

We also see themes of far-right extremism with one political party seeking to further strip the rights of the most vulnerable of society, divide civilians further with hatred and even taking it as far to insight riots.

I can see that Lewis has used elements of this novel as an outlet for his own critiques and observations of our current political climate, providing an opportunity for the reader to reflect too. This ties in nicely with the world exploration in this book: as the readers, we are dimensionologists. As we turn the page, we explore this fictional world and seeing our own world reflected back to us.

Despite these very intense themes of violence and division, there is also love and unity in every corner of this world, with characters from very different backgrounds uniting to fight for each other against hatred and oppression. Defying societal norms, Fay’s and Rowan’s relationship is my favourite in the novel.

Although forbidden as I mentioned, their romance is very sweet, wholesome and genuine, making it very easy to love this couple. Lewis writes healthy relationships with such a natural flow and depth, showcasing the normal highs and lows they encounter.

On the flip side, he can also write characters that make you wish you could jump straight into the pages and scream at. Whilst I love Fay and Rowan, Rowan’s father, Francis, is a heinous Hurrier who plays a big role in the oppression Animals and Warriors face, and the political tensions that boil over.

He is also written incredibly well… I absolutely hated him. He reminded me of some of the worst humans in our society. I can’t lie, I was impatiently waiting for his downfall. It’s not just the story but the diverse characters themselves that make you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster of emotions. Luckily, I very much enjoyed the ride.

Each chapter was told from the perspective of a different character, allowing us to view the story from different classes, positions in society, deep-rooted beliefs and even realms. This includes from Fay and Rowan where we’re shown just how strong their relationship is and how highly they view and care for each other. But also, Carol, a Gatekeeper who’s position in society is higher than the Hurriers, giving us a more authoritative and conservative approach.

Originally from Earth, we also have perspectives from Hannah, who went missing and found herself in Therrhain in the first novel, and her brother, Callum who finds himself roped into the unfolding events.

Reading the story from so many perspectives gave deeper understanding into the plot and how certain positions in society interacted with the world.

The Wildfire Hurrier is a fantastic sequel that balances heavy political themes with beautiful relationships, and fun and creative world exploration.

Owen B Lewis is a fantastic writer who captures deep emotions and beautiful relationships.

You can purchase your own copy through the independent bookshop, Book-ish, either online or in their store in Crickhowell, Powys.