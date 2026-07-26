Book Review: Valley of Death by Roger Cottrell

Clifford Thurlow

In Valley of Death, the first instalment of Roger Cottrell’s Cursed Albion Trilogy, the ghosts of the 1980s miners’ strike walk hand in hand with Gothic horror, police corruption, and the bitter legacy of Thatcher’s Britain. The result is a novel that fuses political noir with serial-killer thriller, an unsettling descent into a Britain where the old myths never truly die.

The story unfolds in the Rhondda Valley in 1985, as the strike enters its final, desperate months. On the picket lines, communities are battered but unbowed. In the shadows, however, a killer is targeting young women activists, leaving behind Satanic symbols and taunting the police with cryptic messages that hint at a conspiracy buried deep in the state.

Acting Detective Inspector Terry Vaughan is an outsider twice over: estranged from his own mining family and mistrusted within the force. His investigation plunges him into a labyrinth of lies, where allies are scarce and even his own superiors may be implicated. His unlikely partner in truth is Orla O’Regan, an investigative journalist whose pursuit of a Westminster paedophile ring has already made her enemies in high places. Together, they connect the murders to wider patterns of abuse and cover-up, realising too late that they are racing against time to save the latest abducted girl.

Cottrell’s strength lies in weaving the fabric of social realism with the dread and tension of noir. The pit villages, the pubs, and the police stations feel lived in, reeking of coal dust and cheap lager, while the violence and corruption evoke the Britain of Dolphin Square and Orgreave, a world where conspiracy is not just paranoia but survival instinct. The prose has the clipped authority of the best crime writing, but there’s also a lyrical undercurrent, a sense of mythic unease in a Britain haunted by its own betrayals.

At heart, Valley of Death is more than a crime novel. It’s a political thriller, a historical reckoning, and a gothic allegory about power and complicity. Like David Peace’s Red Riding Quartet or James Ellroy’s Underworld USA Trilogy, it takes real events and spins them into a tapestry of violence, corruption and resistance. But Cottrell also brings something distinctively his own: the voice of the Valleys, the memory of communities crushed yet unbroken, and the knowledge that history’s darkest secrets often lurk not in the past but in plain sight.

Bleak, urgent, and uncompromising, Valley of Death is a haunting opening to what promises to be a landmark trilogy. It reminds us that in Thatcher’s Britain, as in our own, the line between crime, politics and conspiracy is thinner than we like to admit.

Valley of Death by Roger Cottrell is available to purchase here.

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