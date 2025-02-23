Book Review: Welsh Women on This Day by Huw Rees and Siân Kilcoyne

Cerith Mathias

The second release from brother and sister team Huw Rees and Siân Kilcoyne is a fascinating treasure-trove of stories and facts about the women who have shaped and been shaped by Wales and its vast history.

Following on from their On this Day in Welsh History: 366 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know (2022), this time the authors offer up 366 snippets of the history of women in Wales, ‘to intrigue and inspire each day of the year’.

Unavoidably sad

While some stories are unavoidably sad or distressing (history hasn’t always been kind to women – something the authors point out in the preface), it is heartening to see the many contributions of women throughout the ages, from the Age of Saints to the present day, fill the pages.

We meet pioneers and champions, from musicians to politicians, sporting greats, educators, campaigners and many more.

We also witness some of Wales’ historic events and milestones through the eyes of women, a perspective that has so often been overlooked and learn of the women from myth and legend who form the stories of our nation.

The women honoured by the Purple Plaques campaign are present in the pages, along with each of those recently commemorated with statues by the Monumental Welsh Women Group, the first ever statues of ‘real’ women in Wales.

This is a beautifully produced book from the University of Wales Press’ non-fiction imprint Calon. Bonus facts along with illustrations are peppered throughout, and the format allows readers to dip in and out, engaging with history in an extremely accessible way.

The authors present an impressive line-up of ‘remarkable women who were born here, were inspired by Wales, have influenced Wales and who form part of its wide diaspora’, and readers will no doubt be encouraged by this book to delve even further into their histories.

This review was first published on www.gwales.com.

