Books Council of Wales welcomes additional £350,000 from Welsh Government to support the publishing industry

Gosia Buzzanca

The Books Council of Wales has received £350,000 from Welsh Government through Creative Wales as part of £2.5million additional funding announced in December 2025 to support the creative industries.

£335,000 has been distributed directly to book and magazine publishers, who received an Essential Support Grant based on their publishing programme. A further £15,000 will be used to support the Books Council’s Young People’s Panel to create more reading engagement content for young people.

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales said: “We are very grateful to Welsh Government for this much-needed additional funding.

“It has enabled us to create the Essential Support Grants, through which £335,000 of this one-off funding has been paid directly to publishers to help them overcome this very difficult period, build some resilience within the sector and boost book sales.

“We’ve also secured funding for our talented and creative Young People’s Panel to promote more books from Wales, in Welsh and English.

“It’s really exciting to be able to pass the reins to the Panel, who will develop digital content to reach other young readers, celebrating books from Wales and sharing them with the world.”

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, said: “The publishing industry is a vital part of Wales’s creative story and we’re hugely proud of the talent that exists across the sector.

“We remain committed to preserving this important industry, whilst recognising the financial challenges facing the Books Council and the sector at this time.

“From authors, to illustrators, to editors – our publishers consistently showcase Welsh voices on the global stage.

“Not only is the industry an important cultural and economic driver for Wales, but through initiatives like the Young People’s Panel, we are nurturing the next generation of readers and creators, ensuring Wales continues to be a place where literature thrives.

“We are continuing to support publishers, celebrate our storytellers, and encourage the creation of high-quality books that can stand tall among other nations.”