Boudicca to feature in new limited edition beer from Brains Brewery

Brains Brewery, one of Wales’ most famous brands, is relaunching its range of Limited Edition Beers as part of a wider rebrand now underway.

Back in November, Brains introduced a new logo, a redesigned website, and striking new bottle coverings which appeared on supermarket shelves nationwide.

The rebrand, the company’s first in seven years, is part of an ongoing transformation and marked the first phase of a rebrand which will now continue with the launch of a range of limited edition beers.

Limited Edition Beers are sold through pubs for specific time periods, with each typically available for 4-6 weeks.

As part of the latest move, Brains wishes to commission a Welsh or Wales based artist to create artwork for Boudicca, a beer created by a female brewer to symbolise the power and resilience of women.

Inspired by the legendary warrior Queen Boudicca, it represents strength and character.

Boudicca is rich, bold and full of flavour and the artwork should capture a sense of power, pride, and celebration which captures the beer’s confidence and character.

Brains is inviting design ideas for Boudicca, created to work within the template provided here. It should be supplied in a digital format.

Full details of the commission can be found in the design brief and Boudicca images.

In addition to the extensive promotional opportunities available for this commission described in the design brief, a fee of £500 will be paid for each chosen design.

Should you be interested in submitting a design, please complete the form and return it, along with the proposed artwork to [email protected] no later than Friday 15 May.

SA Brain, founded in 1882 by Samuel Arthur Brain, has remained a symbol of pride and passion in Welsh brewing for more than 140 years.

Nick Payne, CEO of Brains, said: “The new rebrand marks a significant milestone for Brains. We wanted to honour the craftsmanship and heritage that have defined us for more than a century, while presenting a bold, modern identity that speaks to today’s drinkers.

“We’re incredibly excited to share this new look and new website – it reflects who we are, where we’ve come from, and the future we’re building.”