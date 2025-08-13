Brand new rock festival comes to Cardiff Castle

A brand new rock festival is landing in the heart of the Welsh capital – and it’s set to make some serious noise.

On Saturday 27 June, 2026, the grounds of Cardiff Castle will be shaken to their foundations as Alter Bridge’s inaugural Blackbird Festival bursts onto the scene with a monumental lineup the global rock heavyweights will headline.

Tickets go on general sale from 9:30am Friday 22nd August via blackbirdfest.com with a range of presales kicking off from 9:30am on Tuesday 19th August via depotlive.co.uk/blackbirdfestival2026

Launching their own festival marks a key moment for Alter Bridge – not just as a celebration of their legacy, but as a bold step into curating their own live experience, bringing together a handpicked lineup of artists and connecting with fans in a whole new way.

With more than two decades under their belts, Alter Bridge continue to carve their name deeper into rock history. Known for their thunderous live shows, searing dual guitars, and unforgettable melodies, the Florida-formed four piece – Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitar), Mark Tremonti (guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums) – have played to millions worldwide and earned a reputation as one of the most consistent and respected names in modern rock.

Now, after more than seven years away from Welsh stages, they’re coming back with something big.

Myles Kennedy shared: “We realised we haven’t played Wales in over seven years.

“To make up for lost time, we thought it would be cool to do something extra special. So with that said, we are stoked to announce The Blackbird Festival.

“Not only does this commemorate 20-plus years of being a band, but it’s also a way to show our appreciation for the fans in Wales who’ve patiently waited for our return.”

Joining Alter Bridge as very special guests are none other than Skindred, the unstoppable Welsh heroes whose unique blend of metal, reggae, punk and riotous energy has made them a live favourite across the globe. Expect nothing short of total carnage when Benji Webbe and co. hit the stage on home turf. And don’t forget a t-shirt to join in with the Newport Helicopter.

Also set to perform are rising Welsh powerhouse trio Florence Black, known for their heavy-hitting anthems and gritty, melodic swagger, and the soul-infused, arena-ready sounds of Cardinal Black, whose star continues to rise at rocket speed. One more band is still to be announced, so keep your eyes locked on the lineup for a final surprise.

Fans eager to be part of the first-ever Blackbird Festival can get tickets and all the latest updates via blackbirdfest.com and official social media pages.

Fans can explore VIP upgrades, full tour dates, and tickets for all Alter Bridge performances at alterbridge.com

Alter Bridge will release their new, self-titled, eighth studio album via Napalm Records on January 9th, 2026.

Produced once again by longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette, the record promises to deliver the powerful, emotionally driven sound the band is known for – just in time to fuel a triumphant return to UK & European stages for the group’s previously announced Spring 2026 headline arena run. The album was recorded over two months at the legendary 5150 Studios in California and Baskette’s studio in Florida.

Pre-orders are available now at https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge

Blackbird Festival 2026 is presented as part of TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Keep up to date with Blackbird Festival via Tiktok Instagram X Facebook and Youtube

