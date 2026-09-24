Brand new wellness festival to take over a Welsh city this weekend

Amelia Jones

A brand new three-day festival is coming to a Welsh city this autumn, offering a packed programme for all ages.

More than 50 local practitioners, free yoga, sea dips, nature walks, fitness sessions and workshops are coming to Mumbles this weekend as a huge three-day wellbeing festival takes over the area.

Wellfest will run from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 September. The festival will offer a packed programme of free classes, workshops, talks and activities, with something for people of all ages and interests.

Visitors can take part in yoga, Pilates, meditation, dance, nature walks, creative workshops and children’s activities, alongside a range of talks exploring different aspects of wellbeing.

There will also be a holistic market at the Ostreme Centre, giving visitors the chance to browse stalls from local practitioners and businesses.

Among the programme are several events aimed specifically at men, including sessions designed to make wellbeing and mental health feel more accessible and less intimidating.

On Saturday morning, men can join a Men’s Walk & Talk through Mumbles, with the option of finishing with a sea dip.

The session is designed to be informal, with no workshops or forced heart-to-hearts – just a chance to get outside, have

a chat and meet new people.

There will also be a beginner-friendly running club with Dewi West, as well as a talk focusing on men’s mental health.

On Sunday, Darren Jeffries will lead a free men’s circuit training session, offering another opportunity to get active while meeting others.

A number of WellFest events have already reached capacity, but there are still spaces available at sessions taking place throughout the weekend.

Organisers are encouraging anyone interested to check the programme and book their free places in advance.

With activities ranging from exercise and meditation to nature, creativity and conversations around mental health, WellFest is set to bring a wide range of free wellbeing experiences to Mumbles.

The festival runs from Friday to Sunday, with bookings available through the WellFest programme.

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