He’s the Welsh comic whose ‘breaking news’ videos have become a viral hit on social media.

Tane Rogers-Eurig has been getting thousands of likes and shares for his spoof comic videos online.

His two most popular clips are his ‘Michael Sheen to become First Minister of Wales’ and ‘Cardiff Bus Station to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage Status’ videos.

The Sheen video in particular has become increasingly popular.

Mainly we think because people wish it were true!

Writing on his Instagram page, Tane posted: ‘Breaking: Michael Sheen to become First Minister of Wales. Expect inspiring speeches…lots of inspiring speeches. Get ready you sons of speed.’

The transcript of the clip reads: The Welsh Government has outsourced all of its work to actor Michael Sheen. The First Minister of Wales, ELuned Morgan said she met Sheen after a production of Nye and convinced him to run the country for her. Sheen is now responsible for tackling long waiting lists in the NHS, reversing decades of economic decline and saving the cultural sector from imminent collapse. Civil servants at Cathays Park have already started outsourcing work to Michael Sheen, a process now described as ‘Sheening’. But sources inside government say working for Sheen is impossible, as he keeps giving inspiring speeches instead of doing any actual work. Since taking office, Michael Sheen has spent most of his time at a hospital in north Wales where he’s taken to calling ambulance drivers ‘sons of speed’.

Michael Sheen recently revealed that he has considered getting into politics.

Viewed as one of Wales’ most inspiring individuals, a firebrand speaker renowned for his political and social activism, many people have long tipped the Port Talbot-born star to head into the political sphere.

It’s something that Sheen himself admits he has at oft times thought about.

He has never been one afraid to discuss ‘political’ issues or make his voice heard at the Senedd or the Houses of Parliament.

He has variously made calls for discussions about Welsh independence, aired forthright views about the institution of the Prince of Wales title, showed support to a cross-party campaign of Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour focused on devolving the Crown Estate to Wales and most recently called for a Fair Banking Act to help tackle the unaffordable credit crisis in the UK.

“It’s something that I have thought about for many years now,” he says. “Ultimately, I come back to the same thing, which is that I feel like I don’t want someone else to tell me, ‘Oh, no, you can’t vote for that’, it’s that I don’t want to be beholden to other people.

“I’ve got a freedom and a platform for what I believe in, and I don’t necessarily have to edit or censor that to toe some sort of party line for now. Now, I can see why that’s the case in politics and see why you need to be able to do that, but I feel like I’ve got more license and more ability to create the change I want to see by being independent.

“So whilst that remains, then I wouldn’t want to get involved. But you know that can always change.”

