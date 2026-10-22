Breathtaking version of Welsh love song Myfanwy goes viral

Nation.Cymru staff

A new version of Shakespeare’s As You Like It from the RSC (Royal Shakespeare Company) features a Welsh setting and beautiful songs from Wales.

Director Daniel Evans set the production in West Wales, swapping Shakespeare’s traditional forest songs with music rooted in Welsh heritage.

As You Like It which stars Tony Award-winning Jonathan Groff sees the traditional tunes replace Shakespeare’s original lines in the Forest of Arden – an intentional nod to Evans’ childhood experiences growing up around eisteddfodau.

Arranged by composer Theo Jamieson, the traditional a cappella arrangements are blended with modern, otherworldly synths to create a magical atmosphere.

A video of some of the cast singing famous Welsh love song Myfanwy which features in the current production playing in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre until 7th November, has gone viral on social media with people commenting on the cast’s beautiful version.

The song’s lead is actor Luke McCall from North Wales who has several notable high profile credits including famously making history as the youngest actor to play the roles of both Jean Valjean and Javert in the London West End production of Les Miserables.

Myfanwy was composed by Joseph Parry and first published in 1875.

Since then it has retained its place at the heart of Welsh culture.

A popular standard for Welsh male choirs, it has been performed by some of Wales’ most cherished artists – famed performers such as Ryan Davies, John Cale, Cerys Matthews and Bryn Terfel.

The song also features in John Ford’s Academy Award-winning film How Green Was My Valley and in the memorable closing scene of the cult Welsh movie Twin Town.

The selected cast also performed an angelic rendition of the traditional Welsh folk love song, Ar Lan Y Mor.

Enjoy!

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