Brecon Choir Festival announces stellar line up for fifth anniversary edition

Gosia Buzzanca

Brecon Choir Festival has revealed the first headline performers for its fifth-anniversary festival, which takes place this summer.

The festival, which takes place from 16–19 July 2026 is shaping up to be an exceptional international and Welsh-led event that will bring world-class choral music to Brecon and the surrounding area.

Headlining the festival is The Gesualdo Six, the award-winning British vocal ensemble, who will perform the Grand Concert at Brecon Cathedral on Saturday 18 July.

Directed by Owain Park, recently appointed Chief Conductor of the BBC Singers, the group is renowned for its clarity, emotional depth and technical brilliance, with performances regularly selling out across Europe, North America and Australia.

Returning to Brecon following a standout appearance in 2024 is Continuum, who will present The Soul’s Journey on Sunday 19 July. Inspired by the poetry of George Herbert, the programme weaves together classic and contemporary choral works, including new commissions, and forms a centrepiece of the festival’s 2026 theme ‘George Herbert: In Every Corner Sing’.

Making their Welsh festival debut are Côr Llundain, winners of the 2023 National Eisteddfod Mixed Choir competition. On Friday 17 July, they will be joined by local favourites Aberhonddu & District Male Choir for a homecoming celebration expected to be one of the most memorable moments of the weekend.

Festival Friday also includes a special performance at Penpont by The Lyons Mouth, a dynamic young vocal consort celebrated for imaginative programming and emotionally charged performances. Their concert will feature the Penpont Antiphon, the earliest known Welsh music manuscript, alongside music inspired by Herbert’s poetry. Tickets for this event will be strictly limited.

Bringing the festival to a close on Sunday 19 July is Cappella Lacensis, the resident chamber choir of the Benedictine Abbey of Maria Laach (Germany). Their Brecon performance will launch a UK tour, featuring masterworks by Bach and Mendelssohn.

Speakers for the festival include world experts on Herbert: Rowan Williams, Helen Wilcox and Simon Jackson.

Joshua Games, the artistic director of Brecon Choir Festival told Nation Cymru: “We are delighted to be welcoming such world-class choirs and speakers to Brecon for our fifth anniversary edition.

“The festival’s founding mission remains as strong as ever: to unite the best of Welsh and global traditions, whilst providing unique audience participation opportunities alongside rich, imaginative themes that spark exceptional creativity.”

Tickets for headline concerts will go on sale in late January, including further announcements of choirs, speakers and details of the popular Come and Sing event with the Festival Chorus.

The festival has also confirmed that applications for the Young Singer Award 2026 close on 16 January, with the competition day taking place on Saturday 7 March.

