Bright Light Bright Light adds homecoming date to 2026 tour

Stephen Price

Welsh singer songwriter Bright Light Bright Light is set to perform in his hometown of Neath in spring 2026 as part of his highly anticipated Not Like All The Other Boys tour.

Bright Light Bright Light is the stage name of Rod Thomas, a trailblazing independent gay pop artist who remains the first and only unsigned artist to perform on Graham Norton’s BBC One show, alongside Sir Elton John.

He also famously opened for Cher on her world tour and has shared the stage with Kylie and collaborated with icons like the Scissor Sisters.

Bright Light Bright Light has now announced that his eclectic, electric, cinematic pop catalogue will return to Gwyn Hall in the form of his one-man show ‘Not Like All The Other Boys’ which began as his residency at Joe’s Pub in NYC.

The new sets offer a rollercoaster ride through his back catalogue (including 2024’s Top 10 album ‘Enjoy Youth’) in a high energy pop show as well as a section at the piano for his more intimate, heartfelt moments, with stories behind the songs and tales of recording and touring with some of the biggest artists in the world, while being a totally independent artist.

Rod’s most recent release was the Welsh version of Enjoy Youth which was released as a single on February 7, followed by a French-language version on February 21.

The original version of ‘Enjoy Youth’ was inspired by Bright Light Bright Light’s formative experiences in Paris with his best friend Janice.

Featuring Beth Hirsch (Air’s ‘Moon Safari’), the original song’s bilingual section paid homage to those memories with a blend of English and French.

The Welsh-language version sees that section translated into Welsh by fellow Welsh singer-songwriter Al Lewis, honouring Rod’s own homeland and personal roots growing up in Wrexham, north Wales. The new version arrives just ahead of St David’s Day (March 1).

Joining Bright Light Bright Light on the special rendition is another Welsh superstar Donna Lewis, famous for the timeless hit ‘I Love You Always Forever’ – and fans were thrilled to see the superstar join Rod at his last homecoming gig in Wales.

Her ethereal vocals perfectly compliment the production crafted by Bright Light Bright Light and Jon Shave, who was recently GRAMMY-nominated for his work on Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’.

“Floored”

Speaking about the new version, Bright Light Bright Light says: “As a teen growing up in Wales, I feel so absolutely in love with Donna’s voice on ‘I Love You Always Forever’, ‘Without Love’ and ‘Silent World’ from her debut album.

“When I thought about ways to honour where I’m from, I thought about singing in Welsh and as a deeply 90s child, I immediately heard Donna’s voice on the song.

“She’s an absolute sweetheart who has kept her ethereal voice somehow exactly the same over the decades. I’m absolutely floored that this artist I’ve loved so long is helping me pay homage to my homeland. It feels so magical.”

The French version, ‘La Jeunesse’ arriving 21 February, further celebrates the song’s international spirit, offering another stunning reinterpretation before the 2xLP special edition of ‘Enjoy Youth’ lands in April, including all the album’s various b-side songs collated onto the second disc.

Homecoming

He told Nation.Cymru that we might be able to expect some more Welsh language music in the future, sharing: “I really want to work with more Welsh artists and collaborate on Welsh language versions of songs.”

He previously shared: “I’m very proud of where I’m from, and I love my family there so much. I wanted to perform the new show there – in the venue I first ever set foot on stage actually – so that it felt like a real homecoming, and the energy from that show would be with us for the rest of the tour.

“I’m so grateful to the team running Gwyn Hall who provide such an amazing arts space for the town and surrounding area.”

Joy, optimism and love

‘Enjoy Youth’ the album is a record focussed on joy, optimism and embracing love in spite of everything going on around us. It features collaborations with dance legend Ultra Naté, Sam Harper (voice of Riton ‘Friday Night’), and Berri (known for her huge 90s hit ‘Sunshine After The Rain’).

Packed full of glittering electropop, 90s house and big dollops of HiNRG synthpop, it’s an album that acknowledges our dystopian times and offers up an escapist alternative.

“Things are pretty shit at the moment and there are times where I really feel like magic has been taken out of the world,” Rod says. “I wanted to remind myself that life is pretty special and just focus on the joy we do have.”

Originally released in May 2024, the album garnered critical acclaim and earned Bright Light Bright Light the number one position on the Official Charts ‘Album Breaker Charts’.

Bright Light Bright Light’s ‘Not Like All The Other Boys’ tour heads to Gwyn Hall, Neath on 12 March 2026 at 19:30. Purchase tickets here.

Rod will also perform in London on 18 November at Royal Vauxhall Tavern.

Read Nation Cymru’s review of Rod’s most recent homecoming performance here.