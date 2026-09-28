Bristol post-punk duo announced for special Cardiff festival appearance

Amelia Jones

One of the UK’s most talked-about live bands is heading to Cardiff for a special event as part of this year’s Cardiff Music City initiative.

Getdown Services, who have dubbed themselves “Britain’s Best Band,” will appear at this year’s Sŵn Connect for a special keynote conversation about their rise through the UK music scene.

The Bristol-based duo, made up of childhood friends Josh Law and Ben Sadler, have built a reputation for their energetic live shows and distinctive blend of post-punk, funk, humour and sharp observations about everyday life.

Their debut album Crisps helped establish their sound, while subsequent releases have seen the pair gain support from outlets including Rolling Stone UK, DIY, Clash and BBC 6 Music. They have also appeared at major festivals including Glastonbury, Green Man, End of the Road and The Great Escape.

The band have continued to grow their following through their live performances, with headline shows selling out and their music earning them a growing reputation as one of the more distinctive acts on the current UK circuit.

Their appearance at Sŵn Connect will give fans the chance to hear more about the journey behind the music, from their early days to their growing profile and plans for the future.

The conversation will be hosted by Huw Stephens, the Cardiff broadcaster who originally founded Sŵn Festival in 2007. The festival was created to showcase Cardiff’s music scene and give emerging artists a platform, before the Clwb Ifor Bach team took over its running in 2018.

Sŵn Connect forms part of Cardiff Music City Festival, a two-week celebration of music and performance taking place across the city.

The Getdown Services event is free to attend, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sŵn wristband holders will also be able to enter.

You can sign up for the panel event here or purchase general sale tickets for Sŵn Festival here.

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