BRIT Award winners join Basement Jaxx for Cardiff show

BRIT Award winners Ezra Collective will support electronic music duo Basement Jaxx when they headline Cardiff’s Live at Bute Park this summer.

Fast on the heels of scooping Best British Group at the BRIT Awards at the weekend, it is announced today that the jazz quintet will join Basement Jaxx on Sunday August 24.

Opening the show will be Bristol-born DJ and record producer Eats Everything.

Since forming in 2012, the five-piece Ezra Collective – consisting of brothers Femi and TJ Koleoso, Ife Ogunjobi, James Mollison and Joe Armon-Jones – have blossomed into one of Britain’s most eclectic and acclaimed music acts.

Their body of work has blended sounds that have defined contemporary London and by doing so, the group have become a reflection, as well a product, of the rich array of music, cultures and people who have found their way to the city and made it their home.

The collective’s era defining second album, Where I’m Meant to Be, arrived in 2022, kicking off a landmark year ahead.

New chapter

In addition to becoming the first ever Jazz act to win Album of the Year in the 31-year history of the Mercury Music Prize, 2023 saw them sell out their entire UK, European and US tour (including 10,000 tickets at both their Hammersmith and Royal Albert Hall dates), win Best Jazz Act at the MOBO Awards, hold one of the most revered sets at Glastonbury, and perform at Quincy Jones’ star-studded birthday party.

Ezra Collective then began a new chapter in 2024 with the release of third studio album Dance, No One’s Watching and scooped their second MOBO for Best Jazz Act.

It’s only March and 2025 has kicked off to a huge start with the band notably picking up the Best British Group gong at the BRITS over the weekend.

“Pretty special stuff”

Opening the night will be contemporary UK electronic music institution Eats Everything (aka Daniel Pearce). With his roots firmly embedded in the vibrant music culture of his home city of Bristol, Eats Everything has a global reputation built on versatility, superlative skills and a positive outlook, making him one of the most in-demand artists around.

The Live at Bute Park concert series is promoted in a partnership between Cardiff-based DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “Adding Ezra Collective and Eats Everything to the bill alongside Basement Jaxx is going to make for a brilliant night here in Cardiff.

“Welcoming the five-piece that are currently heralded as the Best British Group is pretty special stuff and I have no doubt Eats Everything will well and truly kick the night off in style for what will be a truly spectacular summer evening.”

After 10 years away from the main stages of the world, Basement Jaxx are bringing back their legendary euphoric energy-filled live experience with a summer series of headline festival appearances in 2025 including Live at Bute Park.

Tickets are on sale now via depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

To find out more about Live at Bute Park and to stay up to date with all announcements head to depotlive.co.uk

