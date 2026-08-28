BRIT award-winning pop star announces Cardiff show next year

Amelia Jones

A BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter has announced a major Cardiff show for next year.

Holly Humberston will perform at The Great Hall, Cardiff University Students’ Union, on Saturday 16 January 2027.

Humberston is an English singer-songwriter from Grantham, Lincolnshire, known for her atmospheric alternative pop, emotionally direct lyrics and distinctive, slightly husky vocals.

She first began attracting attention with her 2020 debut EP Falling Asleep at the Wheel, which included songs such as “Deep End” and the title track.

Humberstone was named BBC Sound of 2021 runner-up and won the prestigious BRITs Rising Star Award in 2022, an honour previously won by artists including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith and Sam Fender.

At the time, the BRIT Awards described her as one of the UK’s major emerging songwriting talents.

She followed her early success with the EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin in 2021 and her debut studio album, Paint My Bedroom Black, in 2023. The album reached No. 5 in the UK Albums Chart, establishing her as more than just a promising newcomer.

Humberstone has also built an impressive live career, performing at major festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza, as well as touring internationally.

She has previously supported artists including Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender, and has developed a sizeable global following.

She released her second studio album ‘Cruel World’ in April and will be taking it on tour from this September.

Tickets will go on sale for her show at The Great Hall on Friday 4 September.

You can sign up to her mailing list for more updates here.

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