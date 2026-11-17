Nation.Cymru Staff

An award-winning British singer is set to return to Wales for a major arena show next year, following the announcement of a new album and an extensive UK tour.

Paloma Faith will play the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Friday 15 October 2027 following the release of her newest album, In Full Colour, on 5 March.

The singer-songwriter first found fame with her 2009 album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? which earned her two top-twenty singles in the UK with Stone Cold Sober and New York.

She followed it up with Fall to Grace in 2012, which reached No. 2 on the UK Albums chart, and saw her nominated for two BRIT awards.

Faith has achieved four certified platinum albums, the 2015 British Female Solo Artist BRIT Award, and an Honorary Doctorate from University of the Arts London, as well as being honoured for her contributions to music at the Artist and Manager Awards.

Alongside her music career, she has appeared in several film and television shows, including a role in St Trinian’s, a coaching spot on The Voice UK, and an appearance on the first series of The Celebrity Traitors.

Her newest album, which will be her seventh, will release before she embarks on her UK tour, which begins on Friday 1 October 2027 in Derby.

Her 2024 LP, The Glorification Of Sadness, detailed the ending of her previous relationship, but Faith has shared that In Full Colour will take a very different tone.

She shared that “This album is intentionally optimistic. In a world that can feel hopeless, this album is joy as protest. Humanity can win.”

Despite this, the first single Gone, which was released on 13 November, deals with feelings of self-doubt with a smooth 70s soul sound.

Faith explained: “Gone is about how isolating this job can be. You can be on a stage in full sequins and wonder if anyone can really see you, or even worse, if you can see yourself at all anymore.”

Faith last played a concert in Cardiff on 4 July 2024, as part of The Glorification of Sadness Tour, after a previous date in April 2024 was postponed due to illness. She also recently performed a live session in Cardiff for BBC Radio 2 as part of Children in Need.

Tickets for Paloma Faith’s 18-date UK tour, including her stop at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena, will be available on 20 November at 10am.

Pre-orders of her newest album In Full Colour made before 5pm on 17 November will offer ticket pre-sale access.