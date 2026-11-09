Brit rock giants announced as latest addition to huge Blackweir concerts

Nation.Cymru staff

After eight consecutive UK number one albums one of Britain’s most celebrated bands will headline Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields next summer.

The two-time GRAMMY Award winners Muse will head to the city on Wednesday June 23. They will be joined on the night by special guests synth-pop trio CHVRCHES.

Fans can sign up for Thursday’s 10am pre-sale via blackweirlive.com/muse with tickets going on general sale at 10am Friday via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Since forming in Teignmouth, Devon in 1994, MUSE have built a reputation as one of the most ambitious live bands in the world, known for vast, boundary-pushing productions and a catalogue of huge rock anthems, and next summer they bring that spectacle to Blackweir.

Epic tracks from Plug In Baby and Time Is Running Out to Supermassive Black Hole and Uprising have made MUSE global superstars and one of the UK’s most recognisable international artists of the past two decades.

MUSE continues to push those boundaries. Earlier this year they released their 10th studio album, The Wow! Signal, which went straight to Number 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart, their eighth consecutive chart-topper. The NME called it the band’s “best album in 20 years”. Produced with Dan Lancaster and Aleks Von Korff and recorded in part at Abbey Road Studios, the record includes the singles Unravelling, Be With You, Cryogen, Hexagons and Nightshift Superstar, plus Hush, a duet with Ellie Goulding.

The band have spent much of this year taking The Wow! Signal Tour around the world, from an intimate album launch show at London’s Brixton Academy in April to a North American run that closed at the Hollywood Bowl. The European arena leg arrives in the UK this week with two nights each at Manchester’s Co-op Live and London’s The O2.

Special guests on the night will be CHVRCHES – a band returning with their biggest chapter yet bringing their signature blend of soaring synths, huge melodies and frontwoman Lauren Mayberry’s unmistakable vocals to the stage. From breakthrough tracks including The Mother We Share and Recover to fan favourites from Every Open Eye, Love Is Dead and Screen Violence, the band’s live shows span more than a decade of euphoric, emotionally charged pop.

Now, CHVRCHES are back with their highly anticipated fifth album, All The King’s Men, due in January 2027, their first album in almost six years. The politically charged new single Roses, which is out now, offers an exciting first glimpse of what’s to come from this next chapter.

MUSE’s Cardiff date continues a strong run of major outdoor shows at Blackweir which has seen headline performances from The Cure, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Teddy Swims, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan and Slayer since its inception in 2025.

It has already been revealed global icon Shania Twain, US multi-platinum artist Alex Warren and Irish rockers Fontaines DC will also headline Blackweir next summer.

The huge events in the heart of the Welsh capital are presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: ““MUSE are a brilliant addition to our Blackweir line up for 2027. Welcoming them to the magnificent Blackweir Fields will be a special moment and one we are very much looking forward to.

“They are a huge British artist who quite rightly are celebrated for their massive musical achievements, and I have every confidence this will be one heck of a brilliant night of rock in Cardiff next summer.”

BLACKWEIR 2027

20 Jun Alex Warren

22 Jun Shania Twain

23 Jun MUSE + CHVRCHES

29 Jun Fontaines DC + Little Simz + Viagra Boys

More dates to be announced