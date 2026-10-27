Britain’s Got Talent winner returns home to open rebuilt Welsh theatre

Nation.Cymru staff

An internationally acclaimed Welsh tenor is returning to his hometown of Port Talbot for a special 20th Anniversary celebration at the newly refurbished venue Yr Aelwyd, previously known as ‘Princess Royal Theatre’.

It was back in 2007 when Paul Potts walked nervously onto a stage for the TV show, Britain’s Got Talent and sang Nessun Dorma. Not only did he win the competition; his performance changed his life and became one of the most unforgettable moments in television history.

His debut album, One Chance, became a multi-Platinum international success, topping the charts in 13 countries. His remarkable story subsequently became the subject of the Hollywood film One Chance, starring James Corden. More recently, Paul’s recording of Nessun Dorma was featured in Netflix’s global phenomenon Squid Game 2, introducing his iconic performance to a whole new generation of viewers.

Now, after two decades and more than 2,000 performances in 45 countries, Paul Potts is coming home. On Saturday 27th of February 2027, he will perform at a special Homecoming concert at the newly reopened Yr Aelwyd.

The Homecoming concert will celebrate two extraordinary decades of Paul’s career, bringing together the music that has defined his journey with stories from the remarkable path that took him from Port Talbot to stages around the world.

Paul Potts says he’s looking forward to an “incredibly special” performance:

“I’m really excited and honoured to be chosen to open the newly refurbished theatre in Port Talbot. Port Talbot is home to a lot of culture across film, music, and theatre, and it is a real privilege to be opening the Yr Aelwyd theatre.

“I’ve spent 20 years travelling the world and I’ve been incredibly lucky to perform in so many amazing places,” says Potts. “But Port Talbot will always be home. To come back 20 years later and start the celebrations here, at the reopening of Yr Aelwyd, is incredibly special. I honestly can’t think of a better way to mark the anniversary.”

Councillor Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said:

“The reopening of Yr Aelwyd marks an exciting new chapter for Port Talbot’s cultural life, and it is fitting that one of our town’s most successful and internationally recognised performers will help us celebrate that occasion.

“Paul’s remarkable journey from Port Talbot to stages across the world is an inspiration, and we are delighted to welcome him home for this special anniversary concert. This promises to be a memorable evening that showcases the pride, talent and cultural heritage of our community while demonstrating the bright future we have for arts and entertainment in Port Talbot.”

To book tickets, visit: porttalbottheatre.com/ticketbooth or call the Box Office directly on 01639 763214 (Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 9.30 – 12.30 and 13.30 – 16.15)

For general enquiries, you can also email [email protected]

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