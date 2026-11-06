Britain’s Got Talent winner to headline ‘Phenomenal’ show at historic venue

Nation.Cymru staff

Britain’s Got Talent winner Harry Moulding is coming to Wales for a run of spectacular Christmas shows.

Following a successful August run and growing audience demand, PHENOMENAL returns to Swansea’s historic Patti Pavilion from 27th-30th December with an updated cast and new material for four exclusive festive shows.

This Christmas, the Swansea-produced magic and variety show welcomes Harry Moulding, who captivated the nation on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent before being crowned the winner of the 2025 series. Now, audiences will have the opportunity to experience his remarkable talent live on stage in Swansea as part of PHENOMENAL’s Christmas production.

Harry Moulding said: “I’m so excited to be joining PHENOMENAL this Christmas! There’s no better time of year to bring people together and create a little magic, and I think we’ve got something really special in store. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it!”

Following the success of previous runs, including sold-out performances, the show’s return comes after numerous messages from audience members asking when PHENOMENAL would be back.

Blending extraordinary stage magic and spectacular illusions with beautiful storytelling, powerful mind-reading and moments of light-hearted fun, PHENOMENAL offers a theatrical experience that promises to surprise, move and entertain audiences in one of Swansea’s best-loved historic venues.

Behind the production is Swansea-born magician and producer Taylor Morgan, who has built an international career performing across the world. As the creative force behind PHENOMENAL, Taylor is delighted to be bringing the production back to his hometown, giving local audiences the opportunity to experience an exceptional standard of live magic and entertainment on their doorstep.

Taylor Morgan said: “The response to PHENOMENAL has been incredibly encouraging. Receiving such glowing reviews and hearing from audiences asking when we’re coming back has made this next step even more exciting. Having Harry headline alongside our line-up of performers is a fantastic opportunity to build on that support and bring the show back to Swansea this Christmas.

“We can see a really exciting future for PHENOMENAL, and we want Swansea to remain at the heart of that. We hope this Christmas run will be another step towards making the show something people look forward to returning to, while giving new audiences a reason to discover it.”

Show organisers say that PHENOMENAL isn’t just for magic enthusiasts. Combining moments of wonder, emotion and light-hearted entertainment, the show has something to captivate audiences of all ages, making it the perfect opportunity for couples, families and friends to come together and enjoy something a little out of the ordinary.

Previous audiences have particularly loved its appeal across generations, with one reviewer commenting:

“I went to see this fantastic show with my family, and we all loved it! It’s suitable for the whole family.”

PHENOMENAL returns to The Patti Pavilion, Swansea, from 27th-30th December 2026.

Tickets are available via https://www.wonderliveshows.com/get-tickets