British filmmaker wins £40,000 prize at Welsh film festival

A British filmmaker has won the £40,000 top prize at a Welsh LGBTQ+ film festival, becoming only the third UK director to claim the award in its 20-year history.

Today, 18 October, it was announced at BBC Cymru Wales studios in Cardiff that Luís Hindman has won the £40,000 Iris Prize for his film Magid / Zafar.

Hindman is a BAFTA-nominated and BIFA-winning writer/director of South Asian and Northern Irish descent, whose early short films were first recognised in 2015 when he received the One to Watch award from Into Film, sponsored by the BFI and EON Productions.

Luís spent the following years directing music videos, most notably the UKMVA‑nominated Permanent Damage project for soul‑pop artist Joesef.

He returned to narrative work with Magid / Zafar (2025), backed by the BFI and FILM4 as part of the inaugural Future Takes scheme.

The film premiered in competition at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival, went on to earn a BAFTA nomination, and won the BIFA for Best British Short. He is now developing his debut feature with BFI and FILM4.

The Iris Prize-winning film is set amid rising tensions inside a Pakistani‑British takeaway, and layers several conflicts — modernity versus tradition, Pakistani identity versus Western expectations — and expresses them through music, costume, and an emotionally charged narrative.

As Magid confronts the future laid out before him, he must decide whether he can step away from the life he has always known, or whether the pressure of competing worlds will leave him stranded between them.

This year’s jury included Alan Parker, David Yates, Peter Kosminsky, and chair Sara Peacock, who said: “This film burst onto the screen and swept the jury along with its dynamic and energetic story.

“The jury praised the storytelling, which was carefully eked out through dialogue and never spoon-fed, as well as the craft that used pace and tempo to pull the audience into the characters’ emotions.

“A clear winner.”

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival Director, added: “This is only the third time a British filmmaker has won the Iris Prize, so our 20th anniversary feels like the perfect year to celebrate another home-grown winner.

“In truth, though, Luis Hindman’s powerful short, Magid / Zafar, would have been a worthy winner in any year.”

Special mention

Three films were given a special mention by the jury:

1. A Cappella by Marcin Kluczykowski (Poland, 2024)

Karol and Henryk are a long-time elderly couple, but outside their apartment, the two men pretend to be single. One day, they receive an invitation that shakes their meticulously hidden everyday life.

“The jury was delighted to see an established older couple being represented, and felt this film portrayed the realness of a relationship in its beauty and mundaneness. Beautiful cinematography, subtle storytelling, excellent performances and moments of truth that connected with many of us.”

2. Black Shawl by Kamila Boichenko (Poland, 2025)

Lesya is living in a refugee camp, where she reconnects with her old friend Maria, who, like Lesya, is haunted by the loss of a loved one. As their bond deepens, the women find solace in each other’s shared grief.

“This was a film that created a lasting impression on a number of the jury. It was a story that skilfully wove threads of war, desire and sexuality to create a story that felt universal despite its unique setting.”

3. Seahorse by Leo Tabosa (Brazil, 2024)

On the eve of the Feast of St. John, Francisca, who is a widow about to turn 75, is on the verge of exploding like fireworks.

“This was a beautifully crafted story that negotiated its subject matter with a light touch, moving away from trauma towards love and acceptance. Many felt this was a heartwarming story we hadn’t seen before, made with the right beat and pace, and an absence of melodrama or cliché.”

The Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival is supported by the BFI National Lottery Audience Projects Fund, awarding National Lottery Good Cause funding.

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