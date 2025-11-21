New wave legends announce Welsh date for 2026 tour

Hitmakers Squeeze have announced the most ambitious UK tour of their 50+ year career, including a performance at Swansea’s Arena in November 2026.

Founded in 1973 by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze boast a catalogue of classics, including ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Tempted’, ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Another Nail In My Heart’ and ‘Labelled With Love’.

The 16-date Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour, starting at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 12 and ending at the Brighton Centre on December 5, will see the band headline several arenas for the first time.

Joining Squeeze on the tour as Very Special Guest will be singer, songwriter and activist Billy Bragg.

Speaking about the tour Tilbrook said: “The reaction to the 50th anniversary tour in 2024 was amazing. We have never sounded better and it feels really special to be looking forward to playing the biggest headline shows of our career.

“And having Billy Bragg on the same bill, what’s not to love!”

Difford added: “It’s going to be amazing to show off songs from our album Trixies and, of course, all the hits and some surprises. I’m also excited that Billy Bragg will be joining us for all the shows.”

Squeeze have confirmed that they will, once again, be supporting the charity Trussell, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Fans are invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people facing hardship across the 1,400 food bank centres in the Trussell network.

Additionally, £1 from the sale of every ticket will be going to support grassroots music venues, artists and promoters. This week Music Venue Trust, the charity that supports hundreds of UK grassroots music venues, has announced that Tilbrook has become a patron.

“The grassroots is where it all starts for so many musicians and where local communities can access affordable and exciting live music. We need to protect these venues and nurture the artists so that our great culture can thrive for generations to come,” he said.

Trixies

The news of the Swansea Arena show on 30 November, 2026 follows the announcement of the band’s new studio album, Trixies, to be released on March 6, 2026.

Their first album in eight years but the first they ever wrote, Trixies is collection of stories set in a fictional night club written by the teenage Difford (19) and Tilbrook (16) at the very start of their songwriting partnership. The only problem with these songs was that, back in 1974, the musical vision of the young creators exceeded their virtuosity.

Fifty years on, and having rediscovered the original cassette, that problem no longer exists for the band who have played more than 600 shows since reuniting in 2007. So what better way to mark 50+ years of Squeeze than to complete the circle and realise the vision they had for Trixies?

Now this opening volley of songs, under the guiding production hand of Squeeze’s bassist Owen Biddle (The Roots, John Legend, Al Green), will finally get to enjoy its moment in the spotlight.

Tickets for the Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour will go on general sale on 28 November, 2025 at 09:30 (GMT). See www.squeezeofficial.com for more information.

Trixies is available to pre-order here.