Britpop-era stars announce huge 30th anniversary tour including show in Wales

They’re the platinum-selling, chart-topping indie rock stars who have racked up an impressive number of hits in their illustrious three decade career.

Now, Northern Ireland’s favourite sons Ash have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their debut album 1977 and confirmed a massive tour, which stops off in Wales at the Tramshed in Cardiff on December 4.

The record topped the charts and was certified platinum when it first came out in 1996, and featured hit tracks like ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘Oh Yeah’.

To celebrate three decades since its release, Ash are releasing a new anniversary reissue, which will be available on 2LP Green & Black vinyl, a 2CD Digisleeve plus booklet, and digitally.

Alongside the original 12-song tracklist, the rerelease will also feature four additional tracks: long-lost ‘Bittersweet Blue’, a 2026 edition of ‘Oh Yeah’, 2026 demo version of ‘Girl From Mars’ and an acoustic 2026 mix of ‘Gone The Dream’.

The second disc will capture a special live set from STABAL Studios in 2021, where the band perform ‘1977’ in full, along with fan favourites from the era. Pre-order it HERE, and check out the footage of the band performing ‘Oh Yeah’ live from STABAL studios below.

Ash were formed in Downpatrick, County Down, in 1992 by vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler, bassist Mark Hamilton and drummer Rick McMurray.

As a three-piece, they released mini-album Trailer in 1994 and full-length album 1977 in 1996, which was named by NME as one of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

After the success of their full debut the band recruited Charlotte Hatherley as a guitarist and vocalist, releasing their second record Nu-Clear Sounds in 1998. The band released Free All Angels in 2001 which spawned a string of successful singles.

Ash became a three-piece again in 2006 when Hatherley left, and have released a further five albums.

The band have had one silver, two gold and two platinum-selling (and chart-topping) records in the United Kingdom, as well as 18 songs in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart. They have been associated with Britpop, though they were not comfortable with the association, as emphasising Britishness could be interpreted as sectarian in Northern Ireland.

Later this year, Ash will also head out on a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1977 album – with new dates confirmed for Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Shows kick off in Perth on September 4, and head over to Singapore after more shows across Australia and New Zealand.

European dates start in Utrecht in November, and include shows in Cologne, Berlin and Eindhoven. UK shows begin in Torquay at the start of December and continue throughout the month – closing with a gig at London’s Roundhouse on December 17.

Ash’s headline tour stops off at the Tramshed in Cardiff on December 4.

Tickets go on sale on May 15, and pre-sale options are available from May 12. Visit HERE for tickets.

Ahead of the headline tour kicks off, the band have appearances lined-up at festivals including Download, Isle Of Wight and more.