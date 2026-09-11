Britpop favourites set for Cardiff show this autumn

Amelia Jones

A well-known 90s rock band are heading to Cardiff this November as the band brings their UK tour to the Welsh capital.

Shed Seven will play The Great Hall at Cardiff University on Thursday, November 26, as part of their Shedcember X tour.

The Cardiff date is part of an extensive UK run which will see the band travel across the country throughout November and into December.

Shedcember X marks the 10th edition of the band’s winter tour, with the group promising a career-spanning set packed with songs that have remained favourites with fans over the years.

The tour comes as Shed Seven celebrate a major period in their career. The band secured two UK number one albums in 2024 with A Matter of Time and Liquid Gold, while this year’s shows also mark 30 years of their much-loved album A Maximum High and its defining single, Chasing Rainbows.

Shed Seven will also be returning with their seventh studio album in January 2027, which will be self-titled.

The York band have built a reputation for energetic live performances and anthemic indie rock, with their shows attracting both long-standing fans and a newer generation of listeners.

They have achieved 15 top 40 singles and five top 40 albums in the UK. The band officially broke up in 2003, but reformed for a greatest-hits tour in July 2007.

For those heading to the Cardiff show, it promises to be an evening of familiar favourites, big singalongs and tracks spanning Shed Seven’s career.

The Cardiff concert follows dates in cities including Nottingham, Birmingham, Blackburn, Norwich, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leicester and Brighton, before the band heads to Sheffield and Newcastle.

The Great Hall has a capacity of around 1,500, making the Cardiff date a relatively intimate stop on the band’s latest tour.

Shed Seven will perform at The Great Hall, Cardiff University, on November 26, 2026, doors will open at 7pm. The band will be supported by Irish indie rock band The Academic.

You can get tickets here. You can pre-order their new album here.

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