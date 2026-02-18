Britpop giants to play bigtop charity show for Welsh hospice

A big top charity show is to be staged in Wales featuring one of the most popular and enduring artists of the Britpop era.

Celebrating 30 years of their seminal Moseley Shoals album, Ocean Colour Scene are set to play a gig in the centre of Wrexham in aid of the Nightingale House Hospice.

They are bringing their iconic sound to Llwyn Isaf on Monday, May 4, performing in the big top thanks to FOCUS Wales.

All profits from the ticket sales will go directly to theindependent hospice, supporting patients and families living with a life-limiting illness.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Thursday, February 19, with first access signups available from 10am Wednesday, February 18 via www.nightingalehouse.co.uk/events.

The concert forms part of Ocean Colour Scene’s 30 year celebration of their triple platinum album ‘Moseley Shoals’, home to unforgettable hits such as Riverboat Song, The Circle, and The Day We Caught the Train.

With 17 Top 40 singles and six Top 10s to their name, Ocean Colour Scene remain one of the most successful and beloved bands of the modern era. Their live performances are celebrated for their infectious energy, engaging audience sing-alongs, and vibrant, memorable atmosphere.

Having honed their craft over six years before exploding onto the Britpop scene, Ocean Colour Scene released three Top 5 albums and chalked up nine successive Top 20 singles.

Inspired by the soul, folk, and blues legends who shaped them, the band have continued to refine their sound and returned the favour in 2018 when they toured with Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, thrilling audiences with their legendary performances.

Elise Jackson, events and campaigns manager at Nightingale House, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be part of this incredible event. Ocean Colour Scene are true legends, and thanks to FOCUS Wales, this concert will not only celebrate amazing music but also raise vital funds for Nightingale House.

“Every ticket sold will help ensure our patients and their families receive the care and support they need when it matters most.”

Andy Jones, head of music at FOCUS Wales, added: “We’re excited to be bringing such a special show to Wrexham in support of Nightingale House Hospice, and we’re hoping the whole community show their support for such an important cause.”

See more via: https://www.oceancolourscene.com