Britpop trailblazers mark 30 years since debut album with Welsh show

They’re the Britpop trailblazers whose explosive rise marked them out as one of the late 90s’ defining acts.

Running across October and November 2026, Republica will bring their unmistakable ‘techno-pop, punk rock, electronica’ sound back to stages nationwide.

A celebration of three decades since their self-titled debut album and mega hit ‘Ready To Go’ the UK tour this autumn includes a show at The Globe in Cardiff on November 15.

Fronted by Saffron, their enduring hits and cultural impact continue to resonate with a new generation amid a growing Britpop revival.

Republica emerged alongside a wave of era-defining female-fronted bands including Catatonia, Elastica, Sleeper and Skunk Anansie, helping shape the sound and attitude of Britpop at its peak.

Their breakthrough hits Ready to Go and Drop Dead Gorgeous became instant anthems, ubiquitous across radio, MTV and global youth culture, and now firmly re-established as defining tracks of a Britpop revival surging back into fashion.

With over three million albums sold and a UK Top 3 debut, their impact endures, with their music continuing to feature in major titles including Captain Marvel and hit series Yellowjackets and Ted Lasso.

That resurgence has brought renewed spotlight. Saffron recently performed as part of Alex James’ Britpop Orchestra, placing Republica back at the centre of the cultural conversation.

Renowned for their high-energy live shows, the band have played major festivals including Glastonbury Festival and Reading and Leeds Festivals, and continue to perform worldwide, including halftime performances from Saffron during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The anniversary tour opens on 16 October at Strings, Isle of Wight, before travelling across the UK, including a London date at The Garage on 28 November, and closing in Bristol on 29 November.

Saffron said: “It’s incredible to think it’s been 30 years. These songs still feel as urgent and exciting as they did back then—we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

As Britpop finds a new generation, Republica’s 30th anniversary tour is both a celebration and a reminder of just how powerful that sound still is.

Full tour dates:

16-Oct-26 Isle of Wight Strings

17-Oct-26 Southampton The Brook

23-Oct-26 Kendal Brewery Arts Centre

24-Oct-26 Sheffield Network 2

29-Oct-26 Frome Cheese & Grain

30-Oct-26 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

31-Oct-26 Leeds Brudenell

05-Nov-26 Tunbridge Wells Forum

06-Nov-26 Brighton Chalk

07-Nov-26 Norwich UEA

12-Nov-26 Guildford Boileroom

13-Nov-26 Exeter Phoenix

14-Nov-26 Cambridge Mash

15-Nov-26 Cardiff Globe

20-Nov-26 Manchester Gorilla

21-Nov-26 Glasgow Oran Mor

26-Nov-26 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

27-Nov-26 Bedford Esquires

28-Nov-26 London The Garage

29-Nov-26 Bristol Thekla

Tickets on sale via https://linktr.ee/republicaofficial