Listen: Bronwen Lewis cheers on Cymru team with Welsh version of ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’

Bronwen Lewis has lent her support to the Cymru football team, with a moving Welsh language take on the classic crowd favourite, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’.

Sharing the post to her thousands of Instagram and X Followers, Bronwen’s dedication to the cause of our national football team saw her kitted out in a red trackie, the Welsh scarf and, for extra measure, the perfect shade of red hair.

EURO Qualifiers

Bronwen’s Cymraeg version of the timeless fan favourite comes as Wales face Finland in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers today (21 March).

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You is a 1967 song written by Bob Crewe and Bob Gaudio, and was first recorded and released as a single by Gaudio’s Four Seasons bandmate, Frankie Valli.

The song was among his biggest hits, earning a gold record and reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the USA for a week.

“Anhygoel!”

The song has become somewhat of a pop music standard, receiving multiple cover versions, including a version by Lauryn Hill which went on to be dubbed ‘the best hidden track of all time’.

In 2011, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones sang an acoustic version of the song in tribute to the beloved former Wales national football team manager, Gary Speed.

The song was adopted as an anthem for Welsh football fans during Speed’s playing career after being used in a BBC Wales promo for the 1994 World Cup qualifying campaign

Bronwen’s fans were ‘dumbstruck’ by her take, with one saying: “So good, I listened to it again and again.”

Another, on X, simply said: “Anhygoel!”

After her stunning Cymraeg rendition, Bronwen left the team with a simple “C’mon Cymru!”

Radio Wales

Bronwen is set to take to the airwaves from April when she begins her very own show on BBC Radio Wales.

Listeners can join Bronwen from the village of Seven Sisters for a chilled start to Sunday mornings, as each week she brings a warmth and humour to her presentation style that is sure to make a special connection with the Radio Wales audience.

Bronwen Lewis starts on Sunday 2 April and will air each week from 9.30am until 11am.

