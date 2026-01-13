Bronwen Lewis opens up about brother’s cancer diagnosis and late ADHD diagnosis in S4C interview

Bronwen Lewis gives one of her most revealing interviews yet, touching on her brother’s cancer and a late ADHD diagnosis, in a special episode of Y Cyfweliad which airs tonight.

In the latest episode of Y Cyfweliad on S4C, singer and presenter Bronwen Lewis, who is also a Coach on S4C’s Y Llais (The Voice), speaks openly about her younger brother’s recent cancer diagnosis, and how the experience reshaped her family’s priorities.

The programme, part of the brand-new Welsh-language version of the internationally acclaimed series The A-Talks (also known as The Assembly), features a group of 30 autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning-disabled interviewers asking well-known figures questions without restriction.

Bronwen Lewis is the third guest in the new series, which will broadcast on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 13 January at 9.00pm.

During the interview, she is asked about her brother’s recent battle with cancer by Mair, an aspiring nurse. Bronwen explains that her brother recently discovered a lump and was later diagnosed with testicular cancer which had spread to his stomach and lungs – news that came as a “huge shock” to the family.

Bronwen Lewis said: “It showed us as a family what’s important in life – health and family. It’s so important to give that time.”

She explains that, as the eldest of three siblings, watching her younger brother go through treatment was particularly difficult:

“When you’re the eldest, you always want to look after your little brother.

“To hear that he had to go through the illness and chemotherapy, and to see him lose his hair and his colour – it was hard.

“No one prepares you for that – to see your little brother looking so grey with no hair.”

Her brother is now cancer-free and in remission, and Bronwen revealed that during his treatment she promised to take him to Eurovision – which he is a huge fan of – after the treatment, giving him a clear goal during his recovery.

“It became a target for him,” she said. “We went to Switzerland to watch Eurovision, and it was so much fun.”

During the interview, Bronwen Lewis also spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 28, after years of struggling without fully understanding why.

She said the realisation came while listening to a radio programme discussing ADHD and autism in women:

“Every woman who called in sounded like me.

“I understand now that I was sad at that time because I didn’t know how much the symptoms were affecting me. Burnout can happen, and the doctor thought it was depression.

“I always say it’s like having 20 tabs open at once on a laptop – trying to focus in the moment while there’s too much going on in your head.”

Bronwen said receiving the diagnosis was emotional, but ultimately a relief:

“I cried when I got the diagnosis. They were happy tears because, finally at 28, I knew who I was.”

Y Cyfweliad – Bronwen Lewis will be available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 13 January at 21.00.

Also taking part in the series is presenter and singer Elin Fflur. The first two episodes with Dafydd Iwan and Mike Phillips are available on demand. English subtitles are available.