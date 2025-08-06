Bronwen Lewis to host Morning Show on BBC Radio Wales

Bronwen Lewis has announced that she will be presenting the morning show on BBC Radio Wales from the autumn.

Speaking live on Behnaz Akhgar’s Afternoon Show today (Wednesday, 6 August) on BBC Radio Wales, Bronwen shared the news and spoke of her joy as she prepares for the new challenge.

Bronwen Lewis said: “I am beyond excited and honoured to be given this incredible opportunity.

“BBC Radio Wales has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and it has been the soundtrack to many memories.

“To represent a station that has given me so much not just as a presenter but as a listener too – it’s honestly a dream come true.”

Bronwen, who hails from the Dulais Valley, joined Behnaz in the studio in Central Square, Cardiff to reveal details of her new show.

“My mate, Bron”

She said: “All I want with this new show is for people to turn on the radio and go ‘That’s my mate, Bron.’ I love knowing the listeners like family and sharing in their life moments.

“Working with a brilliant team, I look forward to creating a show that makes the listeners want to tune in and turn up! As a musician, music will be the beating heart of the show – with plenty of fabulous guests, big laughs and the usual serving of silliness.

“From the little listeners to the big listeners and everyone in between, we all have one thing in common – we love radio and it feels like home to us. Can’t wait for the house warming party this Autumn. See you soon cariad!”

Bronwen will continue to present her Country Music show on Wednesday evening. Comedian, presenter, actor and writer Robin Morgan will have a brand new show on Sundays between 12.00 noon – 3.00pm.

Robin, who also hosts Radio Wales’ award-winning topical comedy panel show What Just Happened?, said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Radio Wales family! I’ve loved spending time with the listeners this year – and now I get to do it during the best part of the week: during Sunday lunch! It’s going to be three hours of fun and games, great music and big laughs. I can’t wait to get started.”

Full circle moment

Bronwen Lewis first shot to fame following an appearance on the TV series, The Voice in 2013 – a journey that would come full circle when she was invited to join the judging panel of Y Llais, the Welsh language version of the show. After her appearance on The Voice, Bronwen starred in the BAFTA winning film, Pride and released a solo album. She toured with Welsh icon Max Boyce for three years, honing the craft of capturing an audience through storytelling and song.

During the Covid pandemic, Bronwen gained a huge fan base when she performed more than 45 concerts, virtually, from her home studio.

Her TikTok videos, which see her cover famous pop songs in the Welsh language, also went viral, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views – performances which have been championed by BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills.

She joined Radio Wales, to present her Sunday show, in April 2023, adding a weekly Country Music Show the same year. The latter’s first year anniversary was celebrated with a congratulatory voice note from Dolly Parton live on the show. Bronwen was also recognised in this year’s ARIAS – the radio industry’s Oscars – with an award for Best New Presenter.

“Warmth, connection and community”

Carolyn Hitt, Editor of BBC Radio Wales said: “Bronwen is a really special presenter and we are thrilled to make her the new voice of mid-mornings on BBC Radio Wales.

“She embodies all that Radio Wales is about – warmth, connection and community – with a passionate sense of Welsh identity at the heart of everything she does.

“Her musicianship ensures she has a real sense of ownership of our station sound – bringing knowledge and insight. With an appeal that spans the generations, she’s a natural storyteller with a lovely cheeky humour and great comic timing.

“But above all Bronwen genuinely loves our audience: she connects with them, relates to them and cares about them and we know they love her too.

“We’re also delighted to welcome Robin Morgan – one of the most exciting talents in British comedy – to Sundays as we embark on this exciting new chapter for Radio Wales.”

