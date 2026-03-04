Brook Fox releases new energetic indie-pop/rock single ‘Together’

Stephen Price

Up-and-coming Welsh singer-songwriter Brook Fox has returned with his new single ‘Together’ – a vibrant indie-pop/rock release inspired by the electric energy of the 2000s and early 2010s indie scene.

Drawing influence from bands like Bloc Party and Two Door Cinema Club, the track is built around chunky guitars, offbeat disco drums and a simple yet effective chorus, the perfect ingredients for an indie anthem.

Recorded with his trusted producer/mixer, Tim Hamill has brought this single to life once again with his decades of industry experience.

This is also the debut studio performance of Brook Fox’s live band. Their energetic live sets have seen them support the likes of Liverpool’s Keyside and Glastonbury performer Mali-Haf. This energy has been transcribed into the record, and will undoubtedly be a stand out song in their live set.

He shared: “This song is a love letter to the songs that inspired me in the first place, writing this felt like rediscovering my obsession with music” says Brook Fox. “Lyrically it’s just based around a night out in my hometown and just wanting to escape the judgement of being different, I think it’ll speak to a lot of people.”

The BBC Radio Welsh A-Lister has hinted that this song is just a piece of a larger puzzle, but only time will tell if a larger project is on the way.

Brook hails from the small town of Burry Port in Carmarthenshire, and grew obsessed with songwriting throughout the 2020 pandemic, idolising the likes of Ed Sheeran and Gerry Cinnamon for both their catchy songs and one man band performances.

Brook told Nation Cymru: “Together was inspired by the 2010’s indie scene, with the production this time focusing on gritty guitars and some fun off beat percussion. Lyrically it’s just based around a night out in my hometown and just wanting to escape the judgement of being different, I think it’ll speak to a lot of people.

“I graduated last summer fromUWTSD and I’m now lucky enough to pursue this artist path which is such a blessing!

“Next up the band and I headline Porters in Cardiff on March 11th, with support from The Stay and Frankie Wesson. Free entry too!

“We’ve got a lot planned for 2026, including plenty more music and gigs. All updates can be found @brookfoxmusic”

You can listen to ‘Together’ now on all major streaming platforms.

Follow Brook on Instagram.