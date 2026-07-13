Bryn Terfel and Jools Holland to headline Welsh music festival on special anniversary

Dewi Williams

Global music icons Jools Holland and Sir Bryn Terfel are set to headline two concerts as a part of the 80th anniversary of a Welsh music festival next year.

The Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod, which just took place last week, has announced the first major events of its 80th iteration in 2027.

Well-renowned musician and presenter Jools Holland will open the festival with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra at the Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday July 8, before Bryn Terfel takes the stage on Saturday July 10.

Joining Jools to kick off the celebrations will be singer-songwriter Roachford, as well as acclaimed vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

From his early success with rock band Squeeze to his long-running BBC series Later… with Jools Holland, the celebrated performer returns to Llangollen as a long-standing supporter and Vice-President of the Eisteddfod, having performed to thousands of festival-goers over the years.

The Llangollen 80: Anniversary Gala Concert on Saturday will then feature three world-famous opera stars – Welsh-Ukrainian soprano, Natalya Romaniw, American tenor, Noah Stewart, and familiar favourite Sir Bryn Terfel. They will perform alongside the Llangollen International Orchestra and massed male voice choirs to mark the special occasion.

80 years on from its inception in 1947, Llangollen has welcomed over 400,000 competitors to its stage, featuring some of the most famous musicians from all over the world like Luciano Pavarotti and Joan Sutherland.

These concerts mark the first major programme announcements for next year’s Eisteddfod, with further events set to be revealed in the coming months.

‘Special’

John Gambles, Chairman of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “Our 80th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate everything that makes Llangollen so special, and these two concerts perfectly reflect both our heritage and our future.

“These will be two truly special world-class events that will launch our anniversary celebrations in spectacular style, and we’re delighted to welcome such outstanding artists to Llangollen as we celebrate 80 remarkable years.”

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “Jools Holland has a wonderful connection with Llangollen and always creates an incredible atmosphere, while our Anniversary Gala Concert brings together some of the finest voices in opera alongside the proud Welsh choral tradition that has always been at the heart of our festival.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome back Sir Bryn Terfel, whose unforgettable celebration of sea songs and Welsh heritage was one of the highlights of last year’s Eisteddfod. As one of Wales’ greatest musical ambassadors and a longstanding friend of Llangollen, his return makes this anniversary year even more special.”

Fans can secure their tickets by signing up to the pre-sale which goes live at 10am on Wednesday July 29.