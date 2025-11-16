Bryn Terfel to reprise role as tormented Tsar, Boris Godunov

Stephen Price

Welsh opera singer Bryn Terfel is set to reprise his role as the tormented Boris Godunov in an ‘extraordinary’ production at the Royal Opera House, London, from January 2026.

The acclaimed artist takes the lead in Richard Jones’ acclaimed staging of Mussorgsky’s awe-inspiring opera, playing the tormented Tsar, Boris Godunov, with Mark Wigglesworth conducting.

Bryn Terfel first played the title role of Boris Godunov in a 2016 production at the Royal Opera House, which was his debut in the part.

The performance was widely recognised as one of Terfel’s most impressive roles to date, with critics praising his powerful and tragic portrayal of the tormented Tsar.

Boris Godunov has been crowned Tsar of Russia in a glittering coronation. But his path to power was bloody. As famines spark unrest, Boris becomes increasingly haunted by his role in the murder of the 9-year-old heir to the throne, Dmitry.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Poland, a young man spots an opportunity to seize power. With Russia in turmoil and his sanity unravelling, can Tsar Boris cling to power? Or will the ghosts of his past return to wreak revenge once and for all?

Dark and brooding, Modest Mussorgsky’s opera is a visceral, shocking psychodrama, exposing the corrupting effects of power.

Packed with mighty choruses and spine-tingling drama, the opera is based on a historical subject. Its main protagonist is the Russian ruler, Boris Godunov, who reigned from 1598 to 1605 during the Time of Troubles.

The opera also depicts the rise of the False Dimitry, who ruled from 1605-1606. The opera is written in Russian, with a libretto by the composer, based on the 1825 tragedy by the Russian poet and playwright, Alexander Pushkin.

Pushkin was inspired by the works of William Shakespeare in his play about the tormented Russian ruler.

There are multiple versions of Boris Godunov. The original edition (1869) was rejected by the Imperial Theatre on the grounds that it lacked a large female role for a prima donna.

Boris Godunov was heavily revised both by Mussorgsky (who submitted another version in 1872) and by the composers Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (in 1874) and, later, by Dmitri Shostakovich.

The Royal Opera’s production, directed by Richard Jones, uses Mussorgsky’s original version, which takes the form of seven tautly constructed scenes which unfold without interval.

Born in 1839 in the Russian city of Pskov, Modest Mussorgsky became a member of the so-called ‘Mighty Handful’ (Moguchaya kuchka), a group of five composers dedicated to founding a Russian national school of music.

Like several of his fellow Kuchkists, Mussorgsky had no formal musical training, although his talents as a pianist were evident early on.

He joined the St Petersburg Cadet School at the age of 13, where, sadly, his descent into alcoholism began: a path which would ultimately lead to his tragic death a week after his 42nd birthday.

His operas, Boris Godunov and Khovanshchina, illuminate dark chapters from Russian history, combining folk motifs and choral writing from Russian Orthodox tradition.

He also composed host of vividly original orchestral works, such as Pictures at an Exhibition and Night on the Bare Mountain.

Boris Godunov takes place from 29 January – 18 February 2026 at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. More information and tickets available here.

Sung in Russian with English subtitles, which are displayed on screens above the stage and around the auditorium.