Bryn Terfel’s proud parents get front-row seats for emotional homecoming

Nation Cymru staff

Bryn Terfel’s proudest fans had the best seats in the house as his parents watched him bring a concert audience to its feet in an emotional return to north Wales.

The Welsh opera superstar received a rapturous standing ovation on the opening night of the North Wales International Music Festival at St Asaph Cathedral in front of a packed house.

Tickets for Sir Bryn’s headline appearance had sold out within hours of going on sales – and the spectacular homecoming performance was hailed by the festival’s artistic director, Professor Paul Mealor, as one of the best nights in the event’s history.

And for the world famous bass baritone, who hails from a farming family in Pantglas in Gwynedd, the occasion was all the more special with his parents, Hefin and Nesta, sitting proudly in the front row as he sang a mix of classical arias, musical theatre favourites and Welsh songs.

Sir Bryn wowed the audience with a stunning new rendition of If I were a Rich Man from Fiddler on the Roof, which he is about to take on tour.

The festival, which runs until September 19 and features concerts, workshops and fringe events, has been made possible thanks to the generosity of the headline sponsors, Pendine Park care organisation, through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT), established by owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill.

Other sponsors include the Arts Council of Wales, Colwinston Charitable Trust, Scops Arts Trust, Tŷ Cerdd, St Asaph City Council and Salisburys Chartered Accountants.

Prof Mealor, who is marking his third year as the festival’s artistic director said: “If ever there was a night when the stars aligned then this was it.

“We could not have wished for a more thrilling opening night to kick off the fantastic musical programme we have lined up over the next two weeks.”

Mr Kreft added: “I think spines were tingling in the audience as Sir Bryn gave us a show which we will never forget.

“It was not just a good opening night, it was one of the best nights we will ever see at any festival anywhere. My wife Gill and I are so glad we were here to enjoy it.”

It was also something of reunion for Sir Bryn and Prof Mealor because they have worked together on a number of previous occasions, most notably of late being at the coronation of King Charles.

Prof Mealor wrote the historic Coronation Kyrie sung in Welsh for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla and was performed by Sir Bryn Terfel alongside the Choir of Westminster Abbey .

According to Sir Bryn, he was delighted to have been invited to open this year’s festival, adding: “To be singing in this wonderful St Asaph cathedral which is so renowned for its remarkable acoustic just confirms for me or how very fortunate we are to have such a rich musical heritage here in Wales.”

It was also a big night for talented young pianist, Ellis Thomas, who grew up in Pen-y-Bryn, Conwy, who accompanied sir Bryn for the first time.

He said: “It was a masterclass and an absolute privilege for me to be accompanying one our greatest ever baritones.

“As a child in years gone by I used to be in the audience of this very festival, admiring all the musicians who performed here. It is dumbfounding to think I’m now on that same stage playing for Sir Bryn Terfel.”

In addition to the music programme the evening also included a question and answer section giving a rare insight into Sir Bryn’s remarkable life and career in his own words.

He was interviewed on stage by the Bishop of St Asaph, The Right Reverend Gregory Cameron, during which Sir Bryn revealed how his early years at school and attending his local chapel on a Sunday helped ignite his love of music.

He said: “Chapel was for worship but there was lots of singing, a chance to meet family and friends and sing together. I also learned a great deal from local Cerdd Dant tutors whose guidance greatly improved my voice and helped me develop breathing techniques needed for singing.”

Sir Bryn commended events such as the North Wales International Music Festival which encourage an appreciation of music and the arts among younger generations in the community.

He said: “Everyone involved in staging events like this deserves credit for the work they do to keep alive our musical heritage.”

“I feel we must do all we can to maintain our musical heritage and support young people in achieving their musical ambitions.

And I would advise any young singer or musician to grab whatever opportunities they can to learn their craft from an early age.

“That is why festivals like this which encompasses the Pendine Young Musician of the Year competition, are so important for the next generation.”

The Grand Final of the competition, sponsored by the Pendine Arts and Community Trust, returns for a third time at the Festival on September 16.

The winner will receive a £2,000 cash prize, a silver trophy, with a second prize of £1,000 and £500 each for two runners-up.

As part of their 40th anniversary celebrations, Pendine has also announced it will continue to back the competition for the next five years.

Mr Kreft said the organisation was proud to support the competition and help provide a platform for the next generation of Welsh musical talent.

He said: “Who knows, among the young musicians taking part in this competition, there could be the next Sir Bryn Terfel – the next great Welsh musical superstar who will go on to inspire audiences around the world.

“Supporting the arts is very much part of Pendine’s ethos. Music and the arts are not something we see as an occasional extra – they are part of everyday life across our nine care homes.”

Tickets and further details about the festival programme and free fringe events are available online at https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sat, 10 – 6).

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