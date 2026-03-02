Bumper collection of TV-sensation Bluey episodes heading to Wales
An hour-long collection of episodes from the global TV phenomenon Bluey will be arriving at cinemas in Wales just in time for the Easter holidays, on Friday 27 March.
Bluey at the Cinema: Playdates with Friends Collection is an hour-long cinema experience featuring eight episodes from across the hit TV show’s three series, all celebrating play, friendship and family.
The compilation brings together some of Bluey’s most beloved games, including Shadowlands and Octopus, while spotlighting special moments of friendship in episodes such as Circus and Slide, and delivering plenty of joy, laughter and big-screen fun for audiences of all ages.
Bluey first arrived on-screen in Australia in 2018 and has since become a household name, proving popular with audiences across the globe.
Bluey at the Cinema: Playdates with Friends Collection builds on the success of previous theatrical compilation releases in the UK, Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection (August 2024) and Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection (May 2025).
Johnny Carr, Head of Event Cinema and Distribution at Vue Lumière, said: “Bluey has become a true event for family audiences, and we’re delighted to be continuing our collaboration with BBC Studios and Piece of Magic on this new collection.
“The success of previous releases across the UK, Ireland and Europe shows how much families love experiencing Bluey on the big screen, and Playdates with Friends Collection is a joyful next chapter.”
Cinemas in Wales where you can see Bluey at the Cinema: Playdates with Friends Collection:
- Blackwood Maxime Cinema
- Cineworld Broughton
- Cineworld Cardiff
- Cineworld Llandudno
- Cineworld Newport – Spytty Park
- Neath Gwyn Hall
- Odeon Bridgend
- Odeon Cardiff
- Odeon Llanelli
- Odeon Swansea
- Odeon Wrexham
- Vue Cardiff
- Vue Carmarthen
- Vue Cwmbran
- Vue Merthr Tydfil
- Vue Swansea
