Burberry returns to Wales to shoot new campaign in Eryri

Global fashion house, Burberry, has shot its latest campaign in Eryri National Park as part the 170 year anniversary of the iconic clothing brand.

Unveiled on 7 January, Burberry’s new ‘Gabardine Capsule’ features a range of pieces crafted from, or detailed with, elements of gabardine, along with knitwear and layering essentials made of soft cotton jersey for both men and women.

Some highlights include parkas, quilted jackets, and shearling-lined toppers, each reimagined in brushed cotton nylon gabardine and dyed in the capsule color palette of hamper beige and juniper green.

Gabardine was famously invented by Thomas Burberry in 1879, and remains one of fashion’s most revolutionary materials, trusted for nearly 150 years for its weatherproof resilience.

The capsule itself pays tribute to Burberry’s outdoor heritage, offering protective outerwear crafted in the signature fabric alongside knitwear and layered cotton jersey pieces designed for modern explorers.

Showcasing protective outerwear styles made for the elements, a film released to celebrate the new collection stars explorers Connaire Cann, Jesse Grylls and Marlon Patrice alongside models Iris Lasnet and Zhuó Chen, while presenting the rich beauty of the British landscape and its glorious, unpredictable weather.

Burberry call it: “A call to the countryside, it is an expression of Burberry’s heritage of dressing people for the outdoors and adventurous pursuits.”

Pillars of Burberry’s outerwear heritage – from parkas and down-filled styles to quilted, Harrington and bomber jackets – are reimagined in brushed cotton nylon gabardine, dyed in the capsule colour palette of hamper beige and juniper green.

As well as the new collection, the brand’s connection to the countryside and outdoors life is complemented by a specially-stitched label inspired by an archival 1993 campaign: “Burberrys grew out of country life.”

Welsh relations

While the brand is being celebrated for its decision to shoot the new campaign in Eryri, many in Wales are still feeling the impact of its business decision to pull its polo shirt production out of Rhondda after 18 years back in 2007, making 304 people redundant in the process.

A clothing factory had stood on the site for nearly 70 years, and some of the threatened workers had spent their whole careers there under different management.

A co-ordinated effort to try to persuade Burberry to halt the relocation of the plant overseas was ultimately unsuccessful, despite protests in cities as diverse as London, Paris, New York, Chicago, Strasbourg and Las Vegas, with stars including Sir Tom Jones, Michael Sheen, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhys Ifans, Charlotte Church and Ben Elton backing the workers.

Although Burberry left a Trust fund for use by the local community, Rhondda MP Chris Bryant shared at the time how many of the workers had struggled to find full-time employment following the loss of Burberry.

“The truth is there’s no jobs of that kind at all. It was a large factory in the Rhondda and those jobs have not been replaced.

“We have tried but it’s pretty tough out there,” he said.

The Gabardine Capsule launched online and in Burberry stores worldwide on 7 January 2026.