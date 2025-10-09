Bwca share new EP inspired by Ceredigion’s highest mountain

Folk-rockers Bwca have shared their brand new conceptual EP, ‘Pumlumon’, inspired by Ceredigion’s highest mountain and its fragile beauty.

The name ‘Pumlumon’ – the highest mountain in Ceredigion where two members of the band live – is a mountain with five peaks, and Bwca has taken inspiration from this to create a special collection of five songs.

This is a collection that celebrates the beauty and heritage of Pumlumon and the Yr Elenydd area more widely while also conveying how fragile this beauty is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bwca (@bwcacymru)

From the nature, locations, views and heritage of the area to the ever-present challenges of disappearing placenames, the planting of conifer plantations and the establishment of military training grounds, this EP brings everything together in a clever conceptual collection of songs whereby Bwca once again succeed in creating a snapshot of the complexities of life in the wild west.

Growing acclaim

Over the past few years, Bwca have gained a number of followers at gigs across the country with their repertoire which is full of variety and this is what is found here.

The EP starts and ends with two beautiful radio-friendly light rock songs, namely ‘Pumlumon’ and ‘Elenydd’.

As a stark contrast, the middle contains the timely protest songs ‘Llynnoedd Coed’ (with Rhiannon O’Connor) and ‘Draw Dros y Mynydd’ which were released as singles earlier this year.

The remaining song ‘Cnoc Cnoc y Cnocwyr’ gives meaning to the release date as this is a song based legendary Welsh author T Llew Jones’ stories which is set in the former lead-mining village of Cwmsymlog near Aberystwyth. Here is an acoustic song that mixes folky and psychedelic elements with its metallic bass line and marching band of saxes.

Recording

This collection was recorded in the American Mike West’s studio in Y Borth with the four Bwca members: Steff Rees (voice, guitar and sax); Iwan Hughes (drums and backing vocals); Hannah McCarthy (sax and backing vocals) and Pete Evans (bass and backing vocals).

The collection also includes some of the band’s friends contributing namely Alex Stoll (keyboards), Luis Sanchez (lead guitar track 1) and Einion Gruffudd (alto sax track 2).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bwca (@bwcacymru)

The songs were written by Steff Rees (tracks 2 and 4) or jointly with two residents of Yr Elenydd namely the wordsmith from Talybont Phil Davies (tracks 1 and 5) and the singer-songwriter from Ffarmers Rhiannon O’Connor (track 3), while the artist responsible for the cover is Gwenno Llwyd Jones (Creu Co).

Bwca was founded in 2017 and since then they have released two albums, ‘Bwca’ in 2019 and ‘Hafod’ in 2023.

The band has played at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau, Tafwyl, Llwyfan y Maes and Gigs Cymdeithas as well as at gigs across Wales, and if their latest Instagram post is to be believed, a guided walk of Pumlumon and a performance at the summit is on the cards imminently. Watch this space!

Hear more from the band via Spotify and their other channels.