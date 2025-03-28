Bwmp: New S4C series breaks ground for young Welsh talent

A groundbreaking new six-part drama series following the ups, downs and love triangles of a disabled young woman with the perfect mix of heart, humour, and real-world challenges hits TV screens tonight.

Bwmp will be on S4C this Friday, 28 March at 9pm and is an Octagon production for Hansh – S4C’s youth platform.

The series follows Daisy Mathews, a young woman just starting her career as a reporter and influencer for the fashion and lifestyle magazine Amdani.

But Daisy’s journey isn’t just about magazine deadlines and influencer drama – it’s about navigating the ups and downs of life and a love triangle that throws everything into a whirlwind.

What sets this series apart is that it’s got sharp wit that’ll make you laugh out loud, and each episode is only 12 minutes—perfect for bingeing in one go.

First for S4C

This is the first scripted series written for S4C by a disabled person, Ciaran Fitzgerald, and it stars Jenna Preece, a disabled actor, in the lead role.

The pilot episode, which aired in 2023, won the Best Digital Original award at RTS Awards last year, an early indicator of its potential to make waves in the entertainment industry.

Bwmp’s author Ciaran Fitzgerald, says: “My intention first and foremost was to write a funny and engaging comedy, where the characters disability has nothing to do with the story.

“I was so pleased to hear that Hansh and S4C wanted the pilot series to be made into a six-part series. It’s the first time that I’ve ever written for television, so to see my words realised on screen is a dream come true.”

The heart of the show is its honesty. Daisy’s journey isn’t sugar-coated. She’s a real, complex character trying to figure out her career, her relationships, and her place in a world that often doesn’t make space for her. The show balances tough conversations with humour, tackling sensitive issues with nuance and a dash of wit.

Authenticity

As Daisy navigates her world, she’s got her best friend Tash by her side—a no-nonsense, funny, and supportive ride-or-die who always has her back. Then there’s Lewis, Daisy’s boyfriend—well-meaning but a little clueless when it comes to understanding the curveballs Daisy’s life is throwing her.

At work, Daisy’s boss is an over-the-top character that brings workplace comedy to life but also highlights how much work society still has to do when it comes to respecting people in the workplace.

The success of the show is a testament to the creators’ commitment to telling Daisy’s story with authenticity, sensitivity, and depth. Bwmp is not just another drama series—it’s a celebration of diverse voices and experiences that so often get overlooked in mainstream media.

It shows that it’s possible to balance serious issues with humour, proving that important stories can still be relatable and fun to watch.

Watch Bwmp on S4C this Friday 28 March at 9pm.

