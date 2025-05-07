Bwncath surprise fans with long-awaited new album

Stephen Price

The long-awaited new album by Bwncath, titled ‘Bwncath III’. has been surprised released to the delight of fans of one of Wales’ most beloved bands.

Yet again this album is full to the brim with class anthems and heart-wrenching ballads, the sound so characteristic of Bwncath’s usual appealing style but displaying a new maturity, touching on so many different themes – love, the fragility of life, friendship, loneliness and hope.

The album aims to take listeners on a journey through insecurity and longing to joyful excitement – an album reflecting the lives of so many of the band’s listeners.

The last 5 years has been a period of further success for the band and a non-stop performing schedule.

Within two weeks of releasing their second album, ‘Bwncath II’, in 2020, they received over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

The band also received recognition beyond Wales as it reached number 27 in the UK Official Folk Albums Charts and stayed in the top 40 for just under a year, among the likes of The Staves and Laura Marling.

Bwncath’s catalogue of music has now received a total of over 8 million streams on Spotify alone.

Live dates

With a busy summer ahead audiences will be flocking to hear live performances of the new songs – songs which will no doubt quickly capture the hearts of the nation once again.

The album will also be available on cd from 14.05.

Dyddiadau Byw / Live Dates:

10.05 – Neuadd y Farchnad, Caernarfon

16.05 – Llanina Arms, Llanarth

17.05 – Gwyl Fach y Fro, Y Barri

24.05 – Clwb Wellman’s, Llangefni

24.05 – Llanffest, Y Pengwern, Llan Ffestiniog

25.05 – Maes D, Penygroes

30.05 – Madryn, Chwilog

31.05 – Twrw Talsarnau, Ship Aground

