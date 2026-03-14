Cadw announces series of family-friendly events for the Easter holidays

Ella Groves

As the Easter holidays get ever closer, Cadw are encouraging people to rediscover historic places right on their doorstep with a selection of family-friendly events across Wales.

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, has over 130 sites across Wales, from castles and abbeys to ancient monuments, meaning there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The spring calendar includes Easter egg hunts, bunny trails, medieval reenactments, and circus skills workshops, providing the perfect opportunity for groups to get outside and enjoy quality time together whilst exploring Welsh heritage.

Nation Cymru has compiled a list of some of the events you can enjoy whether you’re in south, mid, or north Wales.

‘North Wales’

Castell Caernarfon has a range of activities available across the Easter holidays from egg hunts to castle tours.

You can enjoy their ‘Bunny Tail Trail‘ on 4 and 5 April where visitors are invited to weave their way through the castle’s walls and courtyards to find the hidden clues.

On the same days you can also join the Castle Garrison and Red Dragon Archers for activities and Easter fun.

Plas Mawr will also be hosting a variety of Easter events for the whole family to enjoy.

As well as a typical egg hunt running on 5 April, Plas Mawr will also host ‘An Enchanting Musical Hour‘ where Mary Hofman will present a captivating programme of music for violin. This event is ticketed and must be booked in advance.

‘Mid Wales’

Tretower Court and Castle will also be hosting an egg hunt this Easter.

Rhys Rabbit has scattered his Easter eggs around castle and can’t remember where he left them, visitors can follow his trail through the court and castle to uncover clues along the way to help piece together the hiding places.

‘South Wales’

Chepstow Castle will be offering a variety of events for those in south Wales this Easter holidays from crafts to codebreaking.

You can put your puzzle-solving skills to the test in their Easter Codebreaker running from Monday 30 March to Monday 6 April.

Explore the castle’s towers, walls and hidden corners in search of clues that will crack the code, open the lock and be rewarded with a chocolate treat.

You can learn more about Welsh history through their ‘Arming the Knight‘ display where they ask visitors to step back into the 14th century where they can watch Chepstow Castle’s very own knight get ready for a journey with Edward III’s army to France.

Caerphilly Castle is also offering a variety of family-friendly Easter activities from dragon-egg trails to face painting to storytelling there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Chief Executive of Cadw, Kate Roberts said: “The Easter break is a brilliant opportunity for families to explore the remarkable history that surrounds them.

“We’ve designed a varied and engaging calendar of events that encourages visitors to get outdoors, connect with Welsh heritage, and enjoy meaningful time together.

“Children go free with any adult membership, offering fantastic value for families planning multiple days out.

“Cadw members enjoy unlimited access to 132 historic places across Wales throughout the year, along with exclusive benefits, making it easier than ever to discover more of our nation’s past.”

You can find out more about Cadw and the activities they have on offer over the Easter Holidays on their website.